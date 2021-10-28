The flower industry is one of the most important industries in the world. Flowers are not only an essential part of weddings, but they're also used in funerals, hospitals, and even in mental health. While flowers can lift moods, comfort, and cozy our homes, the industry has empowered millions through job provision. The floral industry is an $18 billion industry that supports millions of people involved in its production.
The impact of Covid-19 has been felt throughout all sectors of the global economy. The global cut-flower industry wasn't spared. The indefinite pause on different activities such as events resulted in a decrease in floral demand. Union Fleurs says the European Union cut-flower market lost approximately $1.2 billion within the first six weeks of lockdown. A phenomenon that was never seen before.
As the world went into lockdown, it affected different floral countries across the globe. Below is how the floral industry is coping in four countries.
China
China's market area was the first affected by the pandemic. The government imposed movement secession at the beginning of the year to slow down the spread of the virus.
The closure of businesses and limited shopping hours halted the flower business's operation. As a result, flowers were disposed of at farms.
The flower business resumed in mid-March as the country began partial reopening with restrictions. The country's reopening saw an increase in flower sales as weddings put off were being celebrated.
China's flower business implemented several strategies to ensure business turnaround. Such strategies include:
- Businesses adhered to the requirements put in place by the government.
- The government offered relief programs such as tax incentives and insurance.
- Successful floral business owners maintained communication with their clients throughout the pandemic.
- Also, they promoted their brand to stay relevant to their clients.
Australia
The Australian government, at the start of the pandemic, limited public gatherings to 10 people. The future of the industry seemed too daunting. With time it was evident that the industry would survive despite flower shops being closed. Companies such as Pearsons Florist started receiving large online flower delivery orders from their clients. The supermarket trade also saw a 15% increase in sales.
However, the Australian floral industry couldn't keep up with the demand as more than half of the flowers sold in the country are imported. As a result, despite increasing their production, local flower farmers could not meet the new demand. Imported flowers are returning to the market.
- To survive, Australian floral businesses had to:
- Keep their business running.
- Leverage tax rebates and payments from the government.
- Adjust to new market trends such as dried-flower arrangements and their online presence.
United Kingdom
Florists in the United Kingdom experienced unprecedented demand for flowers despite having to close down their stores. Most florists use online services to inform their clients of their flower delivery options.
Netherlands
At the beginning of the pandemic, the flower industry in the Netherlands was affected. While flower exports were dipping, customer demand also decreased. Due to the decrease in sales, suppliers were forced to dispose of 85 percent of their produce. People captured these images on social media in response to the Flower Council of Holland creating a "Let Hope Bloom campaign." The campaign aimed at salvaging flowers led to a 65 percent increase in local flower sales.
The invasive plants and animals that the Covid-19 pandemic brought with it significantly impacted many industries, including those involved in agriculture, forestry, and livestock. The floral industry was not unique in experiencing the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. After a year of uncertainty in the cut-flower industry, new cutting-edge innovations are being created to counteract the pandemic's effects.
