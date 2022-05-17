How Do Stablecoins Work?
Cryptocurrencies have had a rough 2022, but they aren’t alone in that. The entire stock market and economy have faced significant challenges.
As a result of the volatility of crypto, there is a push to regulate the industry. Federal securities laws determine if crypto lending, for example, is legal or not permitted. Some countries are entirely against anything related to cryptocurrencies. In other countries, cryptocurrency is viewed as any other financial instrument, so any related services are subject to the current financial laws governing assets.
In the United States, crypto lending products are securities. That means any company that offers crypto lending accounts has to register its products and services under the SEC. If a lending platform is selling unregistered securities in the U.S., the product is illegal.
That regulation, at least as far as lending, doesn’t mean there are no risks.
We recently saw just how risky cryptocurrency could be, whether you’re buying it, trading it, or lending it.
The luna cryptocurrency experienced a complete crash. Luna is considered a stablecoin, and with all of the above in mind, the following is an overview of how stablecoins work and what might have happened with luna.
An Overview of Stablecoins
Stablecoins are a category of cryptocurrency that is designed to keep a fixed value. The value of a stablecoin is pegged to a real currency—most often the U.S. dollar.
In a scenario where a stablecoin is pegged to a currency, that means one cryptocurrency unit is equal to one unit of the actual currency.
The price of a stablecoin is theoretically not supposed to fluctuate, as compared to cryptocurrencies that are inherently volatile like Bitcoin.
While this might hold true in theory, the plunge of the TerraUSD is leading federal officials to take a close look at stablecoins. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has talked about the risks of financial stability related to stablecoins. The Federal Reserve also issued a report discussing uncertainty in terms of what actually backs stablecoins, as well as the lack of market oversight.
A stablecoin tracks the underlying asset, making it theoretically have a stable value relative to the currency it’s pegged to. You might think of it as the asset that underlies it as having gone electronic.
Stablecoins’ entire goal is to track an asset, so they’re usually backed by the asset they’re pegged to.
If an organization issues a stablecoin, they create a reserve at a financial institution that holds the underlying asset. If a stablecoin held $200 million in reserve, then 200 million coins could be issued, each with a fixed value of $1 per coin. Then, if you owned a stablecoin and wanted to cash out, you could get real money from the reserve.
A lot of stablecoins are backed by hard assets, but not all are. The ones that aren’t backed by a hard asset are called algorithmic stablecoins. They’re riskier than ones that are asset-backed. These use some technical approaches to keep the price at a fixed value, like destroying supply for the creation of scarcity.
The objective of stablecoins is to solve one of the biggest problems that come from cryptocurrencies, which is the fact that the massive swings in value make it difficult to use them for actual transactions.
Ethereum and Bitcoin, as examples, are highly volatile, so there’s a huge challenge in terms of pricing things based on their value.
Stablecoins work to alleviate the issue by locking in the price to a reserve currency that’s known.
The stability is meant to let stablecoins be used as a functional currency in a crypto brokerage. They’re available any time, so they’re more accessible than cash that you would get through the banking system since the banking system is closed at night, on weekends, and on holidays.
Stablecoins can be used along with smart contracts, and the stability helps with the avoidance of possible disagreements that would arise when dealing with cryptocurrencies that have more volatility.
At the start of May, the most popular stablecoins, at least as far as market capitalization, were Tether, the USD Coin, and Binance USD.
TerraUSD was an algorithmic stablecoin that lost its dollar peg in May 2022.
What Happened with TerraUSD?
TerraUSD stablecoin holders thought their holdings would always be worth a dollar each. The huge drop in the crypto markets showed a different situation.
TerraUSD is a stablecoin operating on the Terra blockchain, trading with the symbol UST. TerraUSD was intended to always be worth exactly one dollar so that then there’d be predictability which would let investors and traders have an option to store their assets without the risk typically associated with digital currencies.
On May 9, the UST plunged in value. The TerraUSD currency is part of the Terra ecosystem. The Terra ecosystem also operates the Terra, which trades as the LUNA.
The TerraUSD currency isn’t backed by dollar assets. Rather, an algorithm mints and destroys or burns both LUNA and UST, with the goal of maintaining equilibrium in pricing. The downward pressure on the TerraUSD recently proved to be too much for the algorithm to keep up with.
TerraUSD is backed only by the computing using the currency and computer algorithms meant to keep the market demand balanced at one dollar, meaning there’s no guarantee a currency can maintain its peg.
On May 12, the situation was so difficult that validators of Terra stopped new transactions.
Both the Terra Luna and Terra USD currencies experienced a major crash in value, and we don’t know when or if they’ll recover. This highlighted the risks of algorithmic stablecoins in particular.
We’ve briefly touched on this, but it’s important to understand how stablecoins are different from one another. Tether and USDC are collateralized by fiat reserves. That means, as touched on, that there is cash or assets that are the equivalent of cash in the reserves. That means when these stablecoins are traded, they are backed by what the issuer actually holds.
The algorithmic stablecoin is a newer iteration that emerged just over the past year or so. Algorithmic stablecoins are undercollateralized. That means there aren’t independent assets put into reserves to back their value.
The de-pegging of UST actually began on May 7 because there were high-volume withdrawals from the largest DeFi protocol. That created a domino effect.
Some say the de-pegging was the result of a coordinated attack, but others blame it on problematic and wider market conditions.
The Risks of Stablecoins
Stablecoins, even when they are backed by collateral and not algorithms, still have risks, although they’re often seen as being less risky than other types of cryptocurrencies.
One key risk is security. Stablecoins have to be held somewhere, which might be with an exchange or broker or your digital wallet. You have to make sure that the trading platform you’re relying on is secure.
Also, while it initially appears there’s a high level of decentralization with crypto, you’re actually dealing with parties in a transaction. These parties include the bank that holds the reserves and the issuing organization. They have to be operating in the right ways at each step of the process in order for the currency to keep its value.
Stablecoins also have risks based on the reserve. The reserves are a defining characteristic of a stablecoin, but without those, then an issuer of a coin can’t guarantee its value.
If a stablecoin isn’t backed by assets like cash, it can lose the peg, which, again, is what happened with TerraUSD. TerraUSD wasn’t backed by cash but was rather backed by other cryptocurrencies.
How Do You Know If a Stablecoin is Safe?
If you want to determine the safety and risk levels of a stablecoin, you should read the issuer’s statements. Check the reserve reports, and if they don’t provide them, you should be very cautious.
Stablecoin owners need to learn to be very mindful of precisely what backs their coin.
Tether has faced scrutiny and criticism for its disclosures on reserves, and if you think that the crypto is fully reserved by dollars you should be cautious.
For example, in March 2021, the company showed it had more reserves than liabilities, which seemed good at first, but when you got into the details, you would see a different picture. In that report, if you dug into the details, you would have found that around 76% of reserves were cash or cash equivalents, and nearly 13% were secured loans. Finally, almost 10% was corporate bonds and funds, as well as precious metals.
Less than 4% was cash, with most being held in short-term corporate debt.
A stablecoin has to be committed to holding a minimum of 100% of reserves in cash. Otherwise, you lose the guarantee the cash would be available to redeem coins.
Tether was fined by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission $41 million for untrue statements that its stablecoin was fully backed by actual currency.
Stablecoins do offer some stability that you can’t otherwise get from cryptocurrencies, but there are also risks that need to be understood by the people who invest in them.
