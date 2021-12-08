WINSTON-SALEM: This Christmas Eve, Home Moravian will hold a “Sunset Service” from 5 to 5:30 pm in God’s Acre. As there will be no services in the church sanctuary on Christmas Eve, the congregation looks forward to sharing this unique outdoor worship opportunity with the Winston-Salem community.
This worship will look something like an Easter Sunrise Service, with worshippers lining the sidewalks of the graveyard and the church band playing in the meadow. After a brief liturgy of song and prayer, as the service closes, worshippers will light candles to shine against the darkness.
Home Moravian today is an active service-oriented church with about 1,200 members. Visitors and new members are warmly received. Masks are required for indoor worship.
All worship services are livestreamed athttps://homemoravian.org/worship.
Resources:
Home Moravian Church website:https://homemoravian.org
Home Church and Moravian history:https://homemoravian.org/history
Home Church architectural history, including clock:https://homemoravian.org/videos
Home Moravian YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/user/home1771/videos
Home Moravian worship livestreaming page:https://homemoravian.org/worship
History of the Southern Province: Moravian Archives,https://moravianarchives.org
