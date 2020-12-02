Hip-hop artists Ed E. Ruger and AdotStar breakdown 'The New Normal'

After everything that has happened in 2020—from the COVID-19 pandemic’s reign of terror to the nation’s civil unrest to the presidential election that made history— what once was considered “chaotic” now seems to be “normal.”
This Friday, Greensboro-based hip-hop artist Ed E. Ruger is teaming up with Virginia-based hip-hop artist AdotStar to drop seven songs that sum up the obstacles everyone has collectively faced this year in an “up-front, honest and uncensored way” with their new EP, which is appropriately titled, The New Normal.
“We planned on this coming out in the summertime,” Ruger wrote in an email. “Once we got backed up and the election was around the corner, we knew the time was gonna be perfect. We waited a month after Election Day and a month before Inauguration Day, so we could try our best to make sure this album didn’t get lost in the madness of all of it.”
Ruger and AdotStar wrote in an email that they have been planning this EP way before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the course of this year back in March. AdotStar noted that he and Ruger discussed the idea for The New Normal in person after he produced two tracks on Ruger’s previous album, Guerilla Grind Pt. III.
“The message though has been always clear: Let the music speak,” AdotStar wrote. “Everything has changed; I think we all are in search of what the new normal is in the world that has changed so much in such little time. Our country is changing the recipe of what normal is— maybe it’s time to change the recipe to add love, unity, and acceptance.”
“We always knew the message we wanted to get out was unity, kindness, and abrasive honesty about the situations around us,” Ruger wrote. “A lot of it came to a head right when we were in the process of creating a direction for the project, and that’s when we knew exactly how we wanted to approach The New Normal.”
Ruger stressed the importance of The New Normal being brutally honest and not holding back— and the first track, “Never Happen,” does just that with the opening bars:
We live in times they say would never happen
But they still killing people for they Blackness
Using diseases for reasons to track us
But they gone blame it on the hackers
Because it all started from somebody coughing
Now the cemetery is running out of coffins
“I have no filter, as my mom would say,” Ruger wrote. “I’m not ever going to sugar-coat anything, and I tell my story from where a lot of people can’t go: the front lines. These are all from personal experiences I’ve had, not just stories.”
AdotStar wrote that the most meaningful track of The New Normal for him was “Blood On Our Names.”
“I made the music at 3 a.m., and the music behind the record is something outside of my normal mixing— which is soft pianos with a French horn,” AdotStar noted. “I sent it to Ruger with a simple message: ‘I don’t know if we can use this, but this just feels so uplifting.’ A week later, he sent me back the hook with the extremely talented Vo-Kal. When I heard it, that’s the moment I knew this was bigger than me.”
Ruger wrote that his favorite track is “Stay Up” because that song matched his “vibe.”
“That’s me in my zone— the bass-heavy, trap beat and me just talking that talk,” Ruger noted. “The meaningful would be ‘The Facts’ feat. Ty Bru, ‘Never Happen’ or ‘Blood On Our Names’ feat Vo-Kal—I can’t choose. Those are so powerful in different ways, but all have a lot of meaning. Those songs define this EP.”
Ruger noted that The New Normal was intended to address and start-up conversations about systemic, societal problems such as racism, sexism, homophobia, police brutality, and the ever-growing political divide in the United States that are “running rampant” and have “no place in the world.” He hopes his music can help unify people and bridge the gap on these issues.
“We wrote and came up with all of the concepts, artwork (by C.J. Monet), and finished the songs from the first week of March ‘til mid-October,” Ruger wrote. “So, it was all written during the pandemic. We did change a few things as certain events unfolded. Like the Charlotte police ambushing citizens, Asheville police slashing water bottles, drones being used for surveillance on protestors, white supremacists being caught for inciting riots at protests, the election causing racists to show themselves— like [they did at] the Graham protests, the police scanner calls—it just kept going and going.”
As a Black man writing these songs during the nation’s largest Civil Rights movement against police brutality disproportionately affecting Black men, AdotStar wrote that the experience became all too real for him.
“At one point, I was hospitalized for a week during the creative process,” he noted. “In a hospital bed showing the fall out from George Floyd on CNN, the civil unrest with the backdrop of COVID announcements on the loudspeaker made The New Normal a living experience for me.”
“I’ve had to have a lot of uncomfortable conversations with my daughters, my family members, and close friends about all of it,” Ruger wrote when asked how the Black Lives Matter movement affected the creation of The New Normal.
“I lost quite a few acquaintances along the way. I’m sure this album will cause me to lose more, and I’m fine with that. The more it happens (in public, on film) and people still try to make excuses for the murder of innocent human beings because of their skin, sex, or gender acceptable— the more we knew that our message was exactly what we needed to use our platforms for. It was what we needed to let the fans know about how we felt. It became very apparent that the fight we were fighting and the causes we were fighting were the right things to stand up for. I’ve never been the type of artist to hold my feelings in or play both sides of the fence. I say what I feel, and it ruffles some feathers. A lot needs to be said, though— from people like me, people like you, people like every one of y’all reading this. It needs to be said a lot more and louder. Everyone is equal, regardless of how you feel about it. We all deserve the same rights, not just the illusion of having them.”
As a white man participating in a predominately Black art form, Ruger wrote that he’s been “extremely lucky to be welcomed into this culture from the beginning with open arms and open minds.”
“From the time in eighth grade when I bought a mixtape from Dana Lucci, which led to my close friend Celinski teaching me to count bars in English class, to all of the legends I’ve been able to work with and learn from,” Ruger wrote. “I have had some great convos with hip-hop legends like Bun B, Sadat X, KRS 1, Killer Mike, Cee Lo Green, and a few more about the importance of my role as a white MC in hip-hop culture. I always keep those convos to myself because some of it was business also, but I use that advice every day in my life. I’m grateful to have people like my cousin, Rico, MtheBadGuy, Mr. Rozzi, 1st Up, and AdotStar to always keep me educated on things from their experiences when I don’t quite understand because I’m not in their shoes. I honestly can’t speak on a Black artist’s experience in hip-hop because, again, I haven’t walked even a day in their shoes. I just know that I’m very lucky to be a part of the culture that I love and blessed to make a living making the music that raised me.”
Being white, Ruger noted that he is able to reach people that Black hip-hop artists can’t, which is important to the mission of The New Normal.
“I can get this message to them from someone they know and relate to and let them know that these things aren’t just wrong, but immoral, hateful, and completely unacceptable,” Ruger added. “Even if it’s just a handful that I can get through to in a way that makes them realize that some of the things they say or do that seem harmless are hurtful and irresponsible. Or hopefully the exact opposite, like telling them sticking up for a classmate, co-worker, or family member helps out a lot more than they may know, too. This album is an honest conversation that we all need to have with ourselves and others.”
Ruger wrote that The New Normal was not only inspired by the life-changing events this year but by the general unpredictability of life and how humans have or haven’t adapted when change happens in the blink of an eye. He’s had to adapt to two cancellations this year due to COVID, one being his annual performance at the Greensboro Pride festival.
“Man, it sucked! I love the Pride festival and everything it’s about: love is love, and people are people no matter how they live, how they dress, or who they love. Shout out to Kay T, Liz, Fuscia Rage, and anyone else responsible for having me there,” Ruger wrote. “I have gotten to bridge a lot of gaps by being a straight, white, male, hip-hop performer, and being a very close ally to the LGBTQ community, mainly because it wasn’t expected, but was needed. At first, people didn’t know what to think; then they showed up at the festival. They realized you didn’t have to be gay, bi, or trans to be there and have a good time. It’s a judgment-free zone where people of all kinds can be themselves without being bullied or harassed. It’s an awesome place to be.”
Additionally, Ruger wrote that he had to also reschedule a huge show, Goodie Mob’s 25th anniversary of Soul Food Tour at the Blind Tiger.
“I’m hearing it will be in April, a full year later,” Ruger noted. “That, plus all of my shows in the last year. We sold out the last three shows before the pandemic, including my last album release at Flat Iron. So it sucks! I can’t wait to get back, but I’m not gonna rush it. We have to keep our fans and ourselves safe.”
When asked about how the quarantine had affected their writing process, Ruger wrote that for him, writing these songs was a much more in-depth process than usual because of all the extra time he had on his hands.
“I always try to perfect every song as much as I can, but being in the house for so long, it gave me even more time to reflect on it and change small things here and there,” he wrote.
Though the EP is titled The New Normal, AdotStar noted that the most “normal” part of the process had been recording.
“Ruger and I live in different states and have built a solid relationship over the years that often involves long-distance communication, like Zoom studio sessions and FaceTime calls. I believe music has always spoken to the times that we live in— it’s the undocumented CNN of the world.”
Ruger added that recording was a breeze with his go-to music engineer, 1st Up, at Livewire Studio.
“We had a few scares to where we had to cancel sessions out of caution and quarantine, but we got it done,” he wrote. “The mixing process was a little different but turned out awesome. We couldn’t get together and mix it because Adot lives in Roanoke, and I’m here in the ‘Boro. The guidelines, the ‘Rona, and time wouldn’t allow it to happen. So, we got Virginian heavyweight and a good friend of ours, Poe Mack, to mix the project for us after I recorded it at Livewire.”
The biggest lesson that both AdotStar and Ed E. Ruger want folks to take away from this EP is that COVID-19, the civil unrest, the election, and everything else chaotic that has happened this year has unearthed toxicity that needs to be addressed and dealt with accordingly. They both agree that society’s “new normal” should have unity, kindness, empathy, individuality, and acceptance as its foundation.
“In a time where we have been so divided, it seems we have a chance to reset,” AdotStar wrote. “We have a chance to unite. Hate and division have been our normal— be it homophobia, racism, classism, sexism. This is ‘One Nation Under All’— no asterisk. Let that be our new normal.”
“I still don’t know what the new normal is, but I think that is what it is, though,” Ruger added. “I think the new normal is to expect the unexpected and be prepared for anything. I think it’s going to be a lot more fighting for the change we need, a lot of working toward common goals, and trying to unify people. I do, however, think masks, robot employees, drone surveillance, social media manipulation, working from home, and remote learning are gonna be the new normal.”
As far as what the future holds for Ruger and AdotStar, they are “shooting for the stars.”
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” AdotStar wrote. “Look forward to other collabs and new beat tape coming soon.”
Ruger wrote that he would be releasing two full-length albums called DuBBoro and Lifted, produced by DJ Phillie Phr3sh. He would also be releasing “Brown Bag 2” with Ty Bru and Phillie Phr3sh, two more EPs with Hawkface and Vo-Kal, and “a few more entrance songs for some of your favorite indie wrestlers, too.”
“Shout out to Adot, Ty Bru, Stitchy C, Vo-Kal, 1st Up, and Poe Mack for helping us make this a masterpiece,” Ruger wrote. “Thank you to Katie, Charles, and YES! for always supporting us! Support your kids’ dreams and follow yours! Support your local businesses, venues, artists, and vendors!”
