HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 6, 2020 – High Point University welcomed 10 new staff members in September and October. They are as follows:
Tyshana Gardner joined the Office of Admissions as a senior admissions counselor at HPU.
In this role, Gardner assists students on their journey to High Point University by managing and reviewing applications. She brings six years of combined experience in admissions operations and counseling to HPU. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Katie Armstrong joined HPU’s Office of Admissions as an assistant director of admissions events.
Armstrong creates the best possible campus visit and events experience for prospective students. Prior to HPU, she’s worked the past four years in the wedding and event planning industry. She has experience serving as a student ambassador while in college and helped assist the Office of Admissions, the Alumni Association and the Office of the Chancellor. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Autumn Rector joined HPU’s Office of Counseling Services as an administrative assistant.
In this role, she welcomes and assists prospective students in a variety of ways. Prior to HPU, she was an administrative assistant for student life in higher education.
Nancy Benda joined the Office of Career and Professional Development at HPU as a career advisor.
In her position, Benda meets with students across all academic disciplines to assist with their internship, networking, interview, job search and other career preparation work. Additionally, she is focused on the Internship Guarantee Program and supports students who are pursuing an internship through the program. Prior to HPU, she worked in career services in higher education. She has bachelor’s degrees in communication and psychology and an M.Ed. in College Student Affairs Administration.
Katie Heidengren joined the Office of Accessibility Resources and Services as an administrative assistant.
Heidengren provides administrative and communication support to the Office of Accessibility Resources and Services as they continue to ensure accessibility for students. Prior to HPU, she worked as an admissions and academic coordinator for a study abroad organization in Washington, D.C. She has a bachelor’s degree in theology and ministry.
Emily Ultan joined the David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences as an administrative assistant.
In this role, Ultan is responsible for the administrative needs of each department in the David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences. Prior to HPU, she has worked in arts administration, specifically in producing, casting and development. She’s previously worked at McCarter Theatre Center, ICM Partners, Caparelliotis Casting and Barrington Stage Company. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from Connecticut College.
Perez Johnson joined HPU’s Office of Security and Transportation as fleet coordinator. Johnson ensures HPU’s transportation vehicles are operating safely. Prior to HPU, Johnson managed bus routes for assistant principals and parents. He received his associate’s degree in business.
Emmalee Morgan joined HPU’s Office of Accessibility Resources and Services as an accessibility support specialist.
In this role, Morgan assists students with disabilities and ensures they receive equal access across campus. Prior to HPU, she worked in higher education as an American sign language interpreter, a student disability services coordinator and academic testing coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in applied psychology.
Megan Parker joined HPU’s Office of Career and Professional Development as Director of Corporate Relations.
Parker is responsible for creating pipelines with employers to open internship and employment opportunities for HPU students. She has worked in higher education since 2015 with different student populations to help them develop the professional skills needed in order to be successful in their careers after graduation. Prior to her career in higher education, Parker worked in an events management role for a nonprofit organization and a corporate recruiting role supporting Fortune 500 companies. She has a Bachelor of Science in recreation and tourism management with a concentration in planning and promotions and a Master of Science in adult education with a concentration in college leadership and administration.
James Reddick joined HPU’s Facility Operations as a package delivery coordinator.
Reddick is part of a team dedicated to safely handling and delivering packages to students. Prior to HPU, he worked for 20 years in the automotive industry in both service and sales departments in roles such as parts sales and delivery. He graduated from Southwest Guilford High School and received a certificate of completion at Sovereign Grace Bible Institute in Winston-Salem.
