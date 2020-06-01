HIGH POINT, N.C. (May 31, 2020) – High Point Transit System has suspended all of our fixed route transit services indefinitely due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. All routes, including HPTS Access will not be in operation starting Monday, June 1. HPTS will continue service to those individuals who need transportation for dialysis treatments.
High Point Transit System has continually followed federal, state and local sanitation guidelines of our vehicles. We continue to encourage passengers to use social distancing and follow the 3W’s, wear, wait and wash, while utilizing our transit service. “While we understand the inconvenience for all of our passengers, the safety of our riders and staff is our top priority” said Angela Wynes, High Point Transit System Manger. “We will work as hard as possible to clean, sanitize and take every step we can to put our fleet back into operation as soon as possible.”
Passengers who have questions regarding service alternatives may call the Piedmont Triad Transit Resource Center at 336.889.7433.
