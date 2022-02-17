High Point Museum March Calendar of Events
Saturdays, March. 5, 19, 26, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Saturday, March. 5, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
National Day of Unplugging: Create a Quilt Square
For this year’s National Day of Unplugging take a break from your electronics and make a quilt square for our community quilt! Make your square in Little Red Schoolhouse on the day or take it home and bring your square back to the Museum when you finish. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
Saturday, March. 19, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
High Point Historical Society presents: Coffee with a Quilt Consultant, Lynn Lancaster Gorges
Lynn Lancaster Gorges is a Quilt Consultant at Historic Textiles Studio in New Bern, NC and will be at the Museum to speak on her work with quilts. Gorges will provide recommendations on how to preserve quilts and will bring a few of her own quilts for visitors to see in person. All ages welcome to this free event.
Saturday, March. 19, 1:30 to 4:00 p.m.
Quilt Identification with Lynn Lancaster Gorges, Quilt Consultant
Do you have an old quilt that you would like to know more about? Maybe you’re curious about the design or when it was made. Quilt consultant, Lynn Lancaster Gorges will be in our lecture gallery for 20-minute appointments. Bring your quilt to get your questions answered! Registration opens on our website on Feb. 21. All ages welcome to this free event.
Saturday, March. 19, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Quilting in Early America
Learn about the agricultural and economic history of quilting. Our costumed interpreters will guide you through quilting styles in Early America. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Carousel Horses in Little Red Schoolhouse
There is a new museum in town, and it opens today! In honor of the new Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, we are making carousel horses just like the two-story carousel they have on site. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.