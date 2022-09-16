High Point Museum BBQ Bash Set For Sept. 24
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Sept 16, 2022) - The High Point Museum is hosting a BBQ Bash program to celebrate the opening of its new exhibit, “The Story of BBQ in N.C.” Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the High Point Museum and Historical Park, located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
This free event is open to the public and includes many barbecue-related activities. From 11 a.m. to noon, the High Point Historical Society will host a discussion with Cecil Conrad of Bar-B-Que Center, the oldest barbecue establishment in downtown Lexington, N.C., that still cooks on pits. Conrad will discuss the history of pit-cooked barbecue in Lexington.
Museum visitors will get the chance to taste North Carolina barbecue after learning about its history. From noon to 3 p.m., D'z Butts BBQ food truck will be in the museum parking lot offering food for purchase. D’z Butts is an Oak Ridge-based barbecue team specializing in pork, chicken, beef and sides.
Additionally, there will be a paper barbecue grill-making in Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors of all ages are welcome to come and craft their own paper barbecue grill to practice making their North Carolina barbecue.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
