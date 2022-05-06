High Point, N.C. (May 5, 2022) – The High Point Farmers Market has started its fifth market season at its regular location at the High Point Public Library, 901 North Main Street. Every Saturday, the Market will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. through October 29. Bethany Medical sponsors the 2022 High Point Farmers Market.
Shoppers at the Market will find fresh local produce such as strawberries, radishes, carrots, a variety of spring greens, hothouse tomatoes and squash, herbs, onions, cabbages, and cauliflower. Also available are beef, pork, poultry, eggs, honey, baked goods, homemade dog treats, sauces, Italian ices, and coffee by the bag and by the cup. There are also several vendors with houseplants, bedding plants and cut flowers.
The Market has a variety of craft vendors participating this year who are selling soaps, woodworking items, pottery, jewelry, rugs, candles and decorative items. In addition, friends of the Library will resume their popular “Mini-Market Book Sale,” offering a variety of adult and children’s books and DVDs, all one dollar or less.
The High Point Farmers Market is a SNAP-certified Market, and EBT cards are accepted at the Farmers Market table.
The Market also offers a Double the Bucks program, whereby SNAP customers receive twice the value of their EBT charge in Farmers Market tokens. Double the Bucks is made possible by generous donations from Bethany Medical and the Greater High Point Food Alliance. In addition, Guilford Community Cares Network clients may use their orange cards at the Market to receive $10 in fresh produce each Saturday.
The Market’s community partner for May 7 is the High Point YWCA. Staff will do exercise demonstrations throughout the morning and provide Mother’s Day crafts and other activities.
Also, a Books and Boosters Vaccine Clinic will take place at the Library on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
Free rabies vaccines will be given to cats and dogs four months and older. Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier. The mobile unit will be near the North Main Street entrance across from Walgreens.
The High Point Farmers Market is operated under the direction of the High Point Public Library, a department of the City of High Point. The mission of the High Point Farmers Market is to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sense of community in a family-friendly gathering place.
