Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., in partnership with Forsyth Tech, welcomes George Sandridge in the role of Economic Retention Specialist. As a member of GWSI’s economic development team, George will focus on the growth and retention of existing business and industry. He will also collaborate closely with workforce development staff at Forsyth Tech to align goals and strategies for supporting local business success.
In addition to managing an overall business retention plan, George will also assist businesses in easing infrastructure concerns, regulatory issues, and workforce challenges to optimize their operations. He will obtain feedback from companies about their workforce and training needs to inform workforce alignment.
“When we support existing companies and optimize the economic conditions they operate in, they continue to invest in the community and generate new jobs. We are excited to welcome George into this role where he will serve as a primary point of contact for businesses to obtain that support and continue the dialog about what they need to be successful,” says Mark Owens, President and CEO.
“Together with Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., we are elevating our efforts to make the talent pipeline stronger and more equitable,” says Jennifer Coulombe, Vice President of Industry Partnerships & Continuous Improvement for Forsyth Tech. “We are increasing our promotion of career pathways that feed into the top industries that local employers are hiring for. In this new role, George is integral to this process.”
George is new to Winston-Salem, having previously served as the Business Development Manager for the City of Charlottesville, Virginia. He says he was drawn to the collaborative business environment in Winston-Salem.
“Business and workforce development in Winston-Salem stands out in its partnership-based approach,” says George. “I am excited to get involved and work with such a broad range of partners to meet the needs of employers. Winston-Salem is an ideal community for both business and talent, creating a wealth of opportunity.”
George has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in public policy from Liberty University. Originally from Keysville, VA., George served on the Keysville Town Council from 2018-2021, where he was one of the youngest elected officials in Virginia.
