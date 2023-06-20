Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar comes to the Triad area July 6 as part of The Sixth Sense tour of US cities ahead of the historic World Culture Festival in Washington, D.C.
(June 20, 2023, Winston Salem, NC) Humanitarian and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar begins a multi-city US tour The Sixth Sense on June 20th ahead of the Olympic-scale, World Culture Festival on the historic National Mall on September 29th-October 1st 2023. Gurudev and District of Columbia Mayor, Muriel Bowser, are bringing people together in appreciation of the diverse cultures and beliefs in the world at the upcoming iconic celebration of humanity (Press Release).
He will present “The Sixth Sense” on July 6, 7:00 - 9:00 pm on the campus of Wake Forest University at Wait Chapel, 1834 Wake Forest Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27109. Event details can be found at: aolf.me/sixthsenseNC
At a time when the United States faces epidemic proportions of loneliness, isolation, mental health challenges and violence, Gurudev says that the act of coming together creates a platform for harmony, peace and healing. “It is time that we spread the message of harmony and peace. In a world where there is aggression on one side and depression on the other, and a huge mental health crisis that we are facing, it is timely for us to come together in a spirit in celebration and honor our diversity which is the wealth of humanity. We are one global family and we need to care for each other and share our rich heritage with each other.” Said Gurudev.
The Art of Living Foundation has been promoting mental well-being and belongingness in their programs aimed at fostering self-empowerment and resiliency at the level of the individual for the past 42 years. These evidence-based programs are offered to all segments of society and are intended to nurture a more caring and compassionate world.
Over 150,000 people are expected to gather at the iconic National Mall in the fall for the Festival which will showcase more than 6000 performers from around the world and be live-streamed to more than a billion people globally. Gurudev’s The Sixth Sense tour is an opportunity for the local cities to experience inner harmony and the power of coming together.
About Art of Living Foundation
Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a nonprofit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF's programs are inspired by Gurudev's philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.
About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change.
Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.
Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including the highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-four universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.
