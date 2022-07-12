JAMESTOWN, N.C. (July 12, 2022) – Competitors from Guilford Technical Community College claimed a gold medal, two silver medals and a bronze medal in the recent National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta.
ABOVE: GTCC student Lauren Lewis, evaluating a car for the collision damage appraisal category.
GTCC had a total of 10 students place in the top 10 in the national competition.
Darla Smith and Jennifer Montalvo combined to capture first place in the EMT team event, while Rose Chafee finished second in the first aid/CPR competition and Jesus Gonzalez-Pineda earned a second-place finish in the residential & commercial appliance technology.
Kara Camp captured a bronze medal for GTCC, finishing third in dental assisting.
“The National SkillsUSA Conference in Atlanta was all we hoped it would be and more,” said Jeff Faircloth, department chair, transportation, and the SkillsUSA chapter advisor at GTCC. “With the majority of students finishing in the top-10 and four medals in competitions, once again the students and faculty of GTCC have shown they can compete with the best of the best.”
Skills USA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, middle school, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Through its local, state and national competitions, students demonstrate occupational and leadership skills.
Following is a list of GTCC’s top finishers in the SkillsUSA national competition.
First-Place Finishers
- Darla Smith, EMT
- Jennifer Montalvo, EMT
Second-Place Finishers
- Rose Chafee, first aid/CPR
- Jesus Gonzalez-Pineda, major appliance repair
Third-Place Finisher
- Karen Camp, dental assisting
Fifth-Place Finisher
- Lauren Lewis, collision damage appraisal
Sixth-Place Finishers
- Xavier Hill, criminal justice
- Garrett Chauncee, culinary arts
Seventh-Place Finisher
- Madison Gore, restaurant services
Ninth-Place Finisher
- Mary Medlin, HVACR
10th-Place Finisher
- Elizabeth Silva-Colon, commercial baking
