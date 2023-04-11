Guilford Technical Community College elevates Jan Knox to vice president of college advancement
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (April 11, 2023) – Jan Knox has been elevated to the role of vice president of college advancement for Guilford Technical Community College.
Knox, who had served as GTCC’s associate vice president of marketing, communications and the GTCC Foundation since September 2020, began her new roleFebruary 1.
“As a former student, I personally know the impact that GTCC has had on my personal and professional life,” said Knox. “Today, I see the significant role that the college plays for people across the Triad. I’m excited to continue to support students and my colleagues on making amazing happen.”
As the vice president of college advancement, Knox is responsible for marketing, communications and the GTCC Foundation along with student recruitment. She will also oversee a new area for the college, marketing systems, which includes digital marketing, website content administration, and the implementation and use of new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software.
“I am extremely excited and proud to have Jan serve as our new vice president of college advancement. In her new, expanded role, Jan will oversee a highly coordinated marketing and recruitment effort at the college, as well as a renewed focus on connecting with our current and prospective donors,” said Anthony Clarke, Ph.D., president of GTCC.
“She has done a tremendous job in improving our marketing, communications, and fundraising efforts by forming and leading a great team of professionals. With her new responsibilities, she will have an even greater impact on GTCC and our students.”
Knox is a strategic marketing and development professional with nearly 20 years of combined experience in higher education, academic medicine, and financial services. Prior to joining GTCC, Knox served as director of development and marketing for ABC of NC, a nonprofit organization serving children with autism spectrum disorder and their families. At ABC of NC, Knox oversaw marketing, internal and external communications, and event planning. She also served as the organization’s chief fundraising officer.
Knox has also held positions at High Point University as senior director of family philanthropy and Hospice of Davidson County as director of development and community relations where she developed and oversaw the organization’s rebranding and marketing strategy. For three years, she worked as a major gift officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health where she raised over $1.8 million and mentored a student philanthropy group.
She received a Bachelor of Arts in communication from High Point University and a Master of Arts in communication from East Carolina University.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.