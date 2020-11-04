The $300 million in school bonds will help address needs throughout GCS
Greensboro, N.C. –Following the successful passage of a $300 million school bond proposal on yesterday’s ballot, Superintendent Sharon Contreras issued the following statement:
“On behalf of our students, principals, teachers and staff, I want to thank the voters of Guilford County for taking this important first step in addressing our school facility needs,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “The bonds approved by voters on Tuesday are an important first step in ensuring all Guilford County students benefit from safe, quality learning environments for years to come.”
In addition to voters, Contreras thanked the Guilford County Board of Education, Guilford County Commissioners, the SMART Campaign Committee, and the hundreds of volunteers who worked to secure passage of the school bonds and the ¼-cent sales tax, which voters did not approve.
“We remain committed to the priorities established in our master facilities plan,” said Contreras, noting that the average age of a school in Guilford County is 54 years old and current seniors were kindergartners when the last school bonds were approved. “We will continue to engage our communities as the Board of Education develops a path forward in partnership with our colleagues on the Board of County Commissioners.”
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 127 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
