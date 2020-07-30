Greensboro, N.C. – In the interest of keeping students, families and the community safe and healthy, Guilford County Schools (GCS) will continue to delay the start of athletics and marching band beyond Aug. 3, 2020.
The district made this difficult decision after assessing current public health data and trends concerning COVID-19 in the Guilford County, where the number of hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. GCS remains committed to the health of students and staff and will only allow programs to resume when it is safe to do so. To ensure students are safe, GCS will continue to monitor trends related to COVID-19 in the county and will review the NCHSAA plans as they become available.
“We were looking forward to and hopeful that we would be able to begin activities, Aug. 3,” said Leigh Hebbard, director of activities, athletics, and driver’s education, “but, we know we must keep the safety of students and staff as the priority as we make these difficult decisions.”
Current guidance from the NCHSAA includes comprehensive requirements to ensure safety of participants, including daily temperature checks and screenings of every participating student and staff member. These and other safety protocols will be implemented when the district does resume activities.
Based on the available information, GCS will establish a timeline for resuming activities, including practices and conditioning, when it is safe and appropriate.
