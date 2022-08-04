Guilford County Family Justice Center Launches Sixth Annual Camp HOPE 2022
Annual camp provides overnight camp experience for children impacted by domestic violence
Guilford County, NC – The camp is prepared, bags are packed, and youth ages 7-15 who have been impacted by domestic violence are gearing up for Guilford County Family Justice Center’s (FJC) sixth annual Camp HOPE beginning Sunday, August 7. Camp HOPE is a week of overnight camp each summer where children who have experienced family violence take part in a variety of activities from horseback riding to campfire talks, arts and crafts to challenge-by-choice activities, with a goal of building confidence, belief in others, and healing pathways for their futures.
“Camp HOPE creates a real community for kids who have each experienced domestic violence and provides them with a space to share, to know they aren’t alone, and to feel valued, seen, encouraged, and loved by other campers and by our staff and volunteers,” said Director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center Catherine Johnson. “Every year, I am amazed and inspired by the bravery and kindness of the kids at Camp HOPE. I can’t wait to see this year’s kids take on new challenges, form new friendships, and find healing in this tremendous shared camp experience.”
Camp HOPE is made possible through a partnership with the YMCA Camp Weaver, funding support from the Weaver Foundation and community donors, and dozens of volunteers from across the community.
While at camp, youth explore high adventure activities that help them overcome fears and try new things in a safe, supportive setting. Youth participate in collaborative, team-building activities and learn what it means to believe in themselves, each other, and their dreams.
Guilford County held its first Camp HOPE in 2017 as one of ten sites nationwide selected by the Family Justice Center Alliance to launch Camp HOPE America. The FJC’s youth programming has continued to evolve to include meaningful activities, events, and opportunities for connection for participants and their families through small and large group activities throughout the year. Through regular engagement and connection opportunities, youth experience community with peers, heal from trauma, and learn new skills like communication, teamwork, problem solving, goal setting, curiosity, play, and creativity. Together, they explore the outdoors, practice creative arts, and participate in team building games, seasonally-themed programs, and life skills activities.
The Guilford County FJC is a “one stop” location for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse. The FJC operates two locations: 201 S. Greens St. in Greensboro, and 505 E. Green Dr. in High Point. Each location includes professionals from 15 different disciplines working together to provide consolidated and coordinated safety, legal, social, and health services to individuals and families.
To learn more about the FJC and Camp HOPE, including how to become a volunteer or to donate, visit the Guildford County website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.