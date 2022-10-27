Greensboro Urban Ministry Announces Brian Hahne as New Chief Executive Officer
The veteran nonprofit executive will assume leadership area non-profit January 3
GREENSBORO, N.C. – October 26, 2022 – The Greensboro Urban Ministry, a non-profit organization committed to helping residents of Guilford County facing food and housing insecurity, will soon welcome its new Chief Executive. The Board of Directors has named Brian Hahne as Greensboro Urban Ministry’s new leader, effective January 3, 2022.
Brian currently serves as Executive Director of Partners Ending Homelessness (PEH), a local non-profit organization committed to ending homelessness in Guilford County. Prior to his leadership of PEH, Brian served as Executive Director of Winston-Salem’s Veterans Helping Veterans Heal, a 24-bed transitional housing program in Winston-Salem for veterans experiencing homelessness.
“Brian impressed our search committee as a passionate advocate for improving the lives of others,” said Dave Youngdahl, Greensboro Urban Ministry’s Board Chairman. “The board believes his considerable experience and understanding of the issues of homelessness and poverty will contribute to the continued success of our mission and ministry.”
“I’m honored to be entrusted with the leadership of an organization as well respected and doing such great work in our community,” said Brian. “The Greensboro Urban Ministry is known for treating those in need with dignity and compassion. I’m eager to lead the staff, volunteers, and many supporters toward fulfilling their vision of stable lives for all our neighbors. I believe my experience in housing and homelessness and my background in the faith community as a pastor can be integrated into this role as the new CEO. “
Hahne brings more than 20 years of professional experience working with non-profit and faith-based organizations. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Furman University and a Master’s degree from UNC-G and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. Brian is married to Sarah, a Greensboro native, and together they have four children.
About Greensboro Urban Ministry
Founded in 1967, Greensboro Urban Ministry is a diverse non-profit ministry in Guilford County dedicated to helping people who are impacted by poverty, homelessness and hunger find help, hope and long-term solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.