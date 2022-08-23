Greensboro Transit Receives VW and CMAQ State Allocation for 21st Battery-Electric Bus
GREENSBORO, NC – August 23, 2022 – Greensboro Transit Agency is excited to announce the allocation of funds in support of our growing alternative fuel fleet. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has awarded a total of $1,145,483 in Volkswagen settlement and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) funding. These funds are targeted to replace an aging diesel transit bus that has reached the end of its useful life with a clean zero emissions electric bus and charging apparatus.
Combined with the $3 million Federal Transit Administration award announced in March for the purchase of three electric buses, these investments in clean fuel vehicles will increase the total number of electric buses in the fleet to 21. Along with a number of existing diesel-electric hybrid buses, over 50% of the GTA fixed-route bus fleet now consists of sustainable vehicles.
###
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot
