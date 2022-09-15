Greensboro REALTORS® to help deserving homeowners as part of annual ‘REALTORS® R Rebuilding’ volunteer project next week
- The home is at 2510 Atlanta Street in Greensboro
- REALTORS® will work on the home Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day
- All press is invited to stop by and speak with REALTOR® volunteers, Community Housing Solutions staff, or the homeowner.
GREENSBORO, N.C. – REALTORS® in the Greensboro area will roll up their sleeves next week to help give much-needed repairs to a deserving local home owner.
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association and Community Housing Solutions are hosting their 14th annual REALTORS® R Rebuilding project on Tuesday, Sept. 20; Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22.
This year, the REALTORS® will be making repairs to the inside and outside of a home for a couple in their 70s. We will fix up their porch, replace the bathroom ceiling, install a shower, and more.
The home is at 2510 Atlanta Street in Greensboro. Work hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. all three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.