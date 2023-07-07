Greensboro, NC -- The Greensboro Pride Pageant is back! For the first time since 2018, Alternative Resources of the Triad will crown a new Queen, King, and Royal Court to represent the organization for the next year.
The pageant will kick off Pride Week 2023 on Sunday, September 24 at the Community Theatre of Greensboro. More specific details, including times and how to register, will be provided as the pageant gets closer.
“It’s exciting to be back after so many years,” says Pride Chair Brian Coleman. “This is a Greensboro Pride tradition that we can’t wait to put on for our community. Everyone will be able to participate, no matter their gender identity.”
Before the pageant, Alternative Resources will crown Tia Chanella as the reigning Pride Queen and bring back Omega St. James at their Look-A-Like Brunch on Sunday, July 30. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.eventeny.com/events/lookalikebrunch-6570.
The position of Pride Queen became open due to the original winner, Heidi N Closet, taking over the world as a RuPaul Queen. Tia Chanella was the first runner up and will assume the title as Queen through September 24. She and Omega St. James will be performing at several upcoming Pride events leading up to the Pageant.
The annual Greensboro Pride Festival will take place on October 1 along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro from 11:00am-6:00pm.
Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
