Greensboro man accused of insurance fraud, falsely reporting auto theft
RALEIGH — North CarolinaInsurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Tyjuan Terrell Adams, 33, of 902 Hall St., Greensboro, was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Adams of falsely telling Integon Indemnity Corp. that his wife’s vehicle was stolen in an attempt to collect on a claim.
According to the criminal summons, Adams wrecked the vehicle and left it at the scene of the accident before police arrived.
The offenses occurred on Nov. 12, 2022.
Adams was served with a criminal summons on Feb. 21. He is due in Guilford County District Court on March 20.
Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud.
“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”
If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.
Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
