The Greensboro Holiday Parade took place Sat., Dec. 4 in downtown Greensboro. Photographer QL Richardson captured some of the magic.
From DGI Website:
The Greensboro Holiday Parade has been a downtown tradition for over 40 years. Featuring huge Macy’s-style balloons, spectators will also enjoy professional floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best middle school, high school and college bands as they march along the streets of downtown Greensboro.
