Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is open with new hours and events to bring the community together to celebrate and support local farmers, prepared food artisans and crafters.
Saturday Market
The Market is open year-round as a walk up indoor/outdoor market. The hours are 8:00 am - 11:30 am with Early Bird/Express Shopping beginning at 7:30 am. Customers looking to take advantage of shopping before the swell of summer crowds may do so with express shopping at 7:30 am. Customers who know what they want to purchase can shop quickly and efficiently at that time. Pre-orders, bulk or commercial customers can also shop during the new Early Bird hours. The Market will operate during the regular hours of 8:00 - 11:30 am. Customers are encouraged to arrive by 11:00 am to have plenty of time to shop the indoor/outdoor vendors.
Navigating the Saturday Market in Peak Season
Parking at the Market is available on Lindsay Street, at the Homeland Avenue lot and field, or across the street at the War Memorial Stadium. Several handicapped spaces are designated along the Lindsay Avenue lot close to the Market for customers. The Market has one large entrance on the Lindsay Street side of the building, and two exits, one on Lindsay and the other on Homeland Avenue across a foot bridge over Muddy Creek. Customers may enter the Market on Lindsay Street and will notice arrows on the floor suggesting one-way traffic to help reduce aisle congestion.
COVID-19 Protocols in Place
NOTE: The City of Greensboro currently requires masks to be worn in city facilities. GFM, the non-profit that manages the market for the city, is required to uphold the city facility policies. Masks are available at the entrance. Updates to the City policy will be posted on the Market website and social media. Masks are not required to shop the outside vendors located in the Lindsay parking lot. Questions/concerns about mask protocols can be directed to the City of Greensboro via a comment form available at the Market info hub.
Wednesday Market Open Through Mid -October
The Midweek Market every Wednesday through mid-October is held outside in the Lindsay parking lot, from 8:00 - 11:00 am. Each week vendors bring fresh picked fruits and vegetables, along with eggs, Homeland Dairy milk and ice cream, beef, seafood, honey, CBD products, plants, flower bouquets and more.
Summer Events
Upcoming this weekend on Sunday, June 13th, the Farmers Curb Market will turn into an artisan fair for the annual Spring Made 4 the Market Arts, Pottery, and Craft Marketplace. This is a favorite event for the community to shop for unique handmade items made by local makers. More than 50 artists are featured who will offer jewelry, fiber art, woodwork, ceramics, upcycled goods, bodycare and shelf stable prepared food goods for Father’s Day, wedding and birthday gifts, and all occasions.
The Market’s popular breakfasts are coming. The current schedule for these fundraisers are:
- Blueberry Pancake Celebration Sat., June 26 8:00 am - 11:00 am
- Tomato Celebration with Bacon, Tomato and Lettuce (BLT platters) Sat., July 17 8:00 am - 11:00 am
- Peach Pancake Celebration Sat., Aug. 7 8:00 am - 11:00 am
Plates are $10 per person. Local guest chefs prepare the breakfast plates using locally sourced ingredients.
More information can be found on the Markets social media Facebook Events page, Instagram, the Market website at www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Fresh Food Access for All
GFM offers several hunger relief programs including SNAP/EBT and double SNAP match, accepts Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers for seniors and women with infants and children and partners with the Guilford Community Care Network agency to provide fresh food for those in the 200th percentile of poverty in our area. For information or one may stop by the Market Info Hub on Saturdays or visit: https://www.gsofarmersmarket.org/fresh-food-access/
About the Market
The Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501-community nonprofit which connects farmers, food and friends to foster an equitable, nutritious food system, and support local entrepreneurs in an inviting, inclusive community.
Parking and admission is free, an ATM is on site. Pets are welcome, outside, while only service animals may enter inside the Market.
