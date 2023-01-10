Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. Names Cheryl White Executive Director
GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2022) – Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) has named Cheryl White its Executive Director, effective January 17. White comes to GDPI after serving as the Executive Director for the Elizabeth Trail Foundation in Norfolk, VA.
“This is an amazing opportunity to join the GDPI team and the greater Greensboro community. Holding space for meaningful and memorable connections in urban settings, whether through nature, art, or play, is something I am very passionate about,” said White. “I look forward to building on GDPI’s already impressive legacy of creative placemaking and engaging, fun-for-all events.”
With the Elizabeth Trail Foundation, White served as the face of the foundation and led its finance, administration, fundraising, and communications systems. White also served as director of Glass Wheel Studio, gallery director of the Suffolk Art Gallery, curatorial coordinator at the Chrysler Museum of Art, and an adjunct instructor at Old Dominion University, all in Norfolk.
White holds a Master of Arts in humanities and a Bachelor of Arts in art history, both from Old Dominion University.
