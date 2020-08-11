GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a time where every business is trying to weather the impact of the coronavirus, local creative agency Ten Pound Hammer is using its branding expertise to help a local small business. The agency is giving away a complete rebrand—a valuable exercise usually too costly for smaller companies. Called the Greensboro Brandemic, the project is designed to identify a company that will most benefit from the rebranding process. The agency is asking for nominations of deserving businesses from the community through the end of September by visiting gsoBrandemic.com.
“The value of having a strong, consistent, tightly defined brand is well documented” said Ten Pound Hammer President Gary Thompson. “Smaller companies historically rely on their networks and relationships to develop new business, and that has become more difficult during the pandemic. Businesses that have a clear and consistent brand will have a distinct advantage.”
The Greensboro Brandemic Project will provide the selected company with much more than a new logo. Ten Pound Hammer will conduct interviews and research to define the brand promise and persona, and from that foundation they will design the new graphic identity complete with a brand standards document to ensure the brand is represented correctly across all media.
“We have a codified process we’ve developed over the years that gives our clients consistent results,” said Thompson. “Most people start and stop their branding efforts with the company logo. The logo is important as a visual representation of any brand, however, a brand is really defined by its values. Our goal is always to understand those values and help our clients articulate them.” The value of the process is more than $10,000.
Anyone can nominate a local company to be selected by visiting gsoBrandemic.com and completing a short form. Nominations will be accepted through September 30, 2020. The Ten Pound Hammer team will evaluate the nominations and select the recipient based on where the rebrand would provide the greatest value to the business and to the community. The selected company will be announced on Twitter and LinkedIn the week of October 5, and Ten Pound Hammer will provide ongoing updates on social media using the hashtag #gsobrandemic.
About Ten Pound Hammer.
Ten Pound Hammer is a creative marketing agency founded in 2002 that specializes in business-to-business communications across a number of vertical markets for clients such as Volvo Trucks, Hyster-Yale Lift Trucks, and Novālent Chemical. Ten Pound Hammer is located at 900 N Elm Street in Greensboro, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.