Greensboro College to Host Jazz Ensemble Concert (featuring Renowned Jazz Trumpet Artist, Terell Stafford)
GREENSBORO, NC (04/04/2022) Greensboro College presents its Music Department's Jazz Ensemble Concert, on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gail Huggins Performance Center on the Greensboro College campus. The show will feature renowned jazz trumpet artist, Terell Stafford. The show is free and open to the public.
Earlier that day, a Masterclass will also be held at 3 p.m., featuring Terell Stafford at the Huggins Performance Center, which is also free and open to the public.
For more information on the Jazz Ensemble Concert, contact Cathy Jansen: cathy.jansen@greensboro.edu
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
