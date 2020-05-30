GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro College named Judith Marcela Becerra Avila the outstanding graduating graduate student during today's virtual Commencement exercises.
Becerra Avila, of Wilson, N.C., received the award along with her M.A. in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. She was cited for her 3.97 grade-point average in the program, work for which she completed in December 2019.
But the college's executive vice president and chief operating officer, Robin Daniel, also cited her for her work within and on behalf of the program and its members.
He noted that one of her professors wrote: "Literally, Marcela has served as an ambassador for the TESOL program for the past few years, attending numerous events to speak on behalf of the program. She is a true leader - always giving more than is expected and consistently ensuring that she is fully prepared for class every day. Her level of enthusiasm and preparedness impact everyone she engages in the academic milieu.
"During her two summers here, Marcela help to create a learning community and ensured that everyone felt a part of it. Thanks to her there were many all-day marathons and late-night study sessions, but she made sure that the group went out to do things as a diversion from their studies.
"Marcela's enthusiasm is contagious, and she has recruited many students to GC, as 'the only place to study,' and for that and her constant work, we are grateful. She is all that we could ever hope for in a student."
The Distinguished Graduate Student Award was established in 2014 to honor a student who has excelled in all areas of graduate studies at Greensboro College:
Contributing to the life of the program;
Expanding their own knowledge and expertise through graduate research and collaboration; and
Consistently representing Greensboro College's graduate programs in a high quality manner.
The award winner is selected by the faculty from among all nominees.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.