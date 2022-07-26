Greensboro College Announces Randy Doss as Vice President for Enrollment
GREENSBORO, NC (07/26/2022) Greensboro College is excited to welcome back Randy Doss as Vice President for Enrollment, a position he previously held from 1985-1999, during which time, enrollment dramatically increased at the college.
In this role, Randy Doss will be responsible for all activities related to the analysis, planning, and execution of the recruitment and enrollment process for Greensboro College. This position is newly established and reports directly to the College President, Dr. Lawrence D. Czarda.
"I am humbled and excited to return to Greensboro College, a place where I have many fond memories," said Doss. "I look forward to connecting with the campus community as quickly as possible and implementing the strategic growth plan."
Doss returns to Greensboro College after serving as the Director of Admissions and Enrollment at Greensboro Day School, from 2012-2022. Previously, he had served at his alma mater, Guilford College, from 2000-2012, as its Vice President for Enrollment Management. As a student, he earned a bachelor's degree at Guilford College in history and business and an MBA from UNCG.
"With his vast knowledge and experience in admissions and enrollment, Randy Doss will be an asset to the college as we enhance our admissions and recruitment team to embark on our ambitious strategic growth plan," said Dr. Czarda.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
