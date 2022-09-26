Greensboro Beautiful Hosts 18th Annual Art in the Arboretum October 2
GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2022) – Art in the Arboretum will be held on Sunday, October 2, from 12 noon to 5 pm at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Dr. Admission to this event is free.
Art in the Arboretum is a juried art event that features 35 artists from throughout the region. Vendors will be selling art, including glass, paintings, pottery, mixed media, photography, wood, wearable fiber, jewelry, and more. There will be live entertainment on two stages, honeybee exhibits, gardening activities, Art Bark, and food and beverages available for purchase. See a full lineup of musical acts and artists at the Greensboro Beautiful website.
Art in the Arboretum is sponsored by Greensboro Beautiful and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 336-373-2964.
