GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art announces award of $24,500 for ArtWorks Program
(Greensboro, NC) GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art announces $24,500 in funding from Lincoln Foundation and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro in support of ArtWorks, a program that offers free, in-person field trips and workshops for participants from Title I schools, Head Start centers, and other organizations serving economically disadvantaged children, and adults with special needs.
“For more than 45 years, GreenHill has provided free high-quality arts education to underserved children and adults throughout our community. Studies show a strong correlation between increased involvement in the arts, academic achievement and civic engagement for those who fall below the poverty threshold. ArtWorks expands our ability to cultivate aesthetic awareness and develop artistic skills through a two-part program that brings participants into our gallery and studios.” explained Jaymie Meyer, Director of Education at GreenHill. “We are exceedingly thankful to Lincoln Foundation and the Community Foundation for their vision and support.”
GreenHill anticipates serving as many as 3,500 participants through the ArtWorks program this year.
About GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art
GreenHill engages a diverse community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and arts education while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. Inspired by a vision for cultural equity and inclusion, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. The Center’s wide-ranging initiatives build empathy and connection through expressive, innovative and thought-provoking art. GreenHill’s exhibition space, shop, and studios are located in downtown Greensboro in close proximity to the Steven M. Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, where GreenHill also curates onsite galleries. For more information visit www.greenhillnc.org.
About Lincoln Financial Foundation
The Lincoln Financial Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Lincoln Financial Group. The Lincoln Financial Foundation focuses on building stronger communities through nonprofit partnerships in financial wellness, education, and human services, with the long-term goal of helping people build secure financial futures for themselves and their families. To learn more visit lincolnfinancial.com.
About Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is a local, charitable giving organization with a proven history of making a real difference in our community. Since their founding in 1983, the Community Foundation has granted over $330 million to hundreds of nonprofits. The Community Foundation is by, of, and for the Greensboro community. The Community Foundation manages over 700 charitable funds for individuals, families, businesses, foundations, and nonprofit organizations for a wide variety of community issues and priorities. It is because of these diverse relationships and variety of issues the Community Foundation funds that uniquely positions the organization to convene leaders to address the most pressing issues in our community. By that, no one knows Greensboro-or believes in its potential-like the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. Learn more about your community foundation at cfgg.org.
