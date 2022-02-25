Green Queen Bingo Is Vaxxed, Back, and Bigger than ever!
New Year, New Location
GREENSBORO, NC – Green Queen Bingo is back and bigger than ever! After a nearly 2-year COVID hiatus we will resume hosting Drag Queen Bingo events on March 4th, 2022. Bingo is moving to Piedmont Hall, a larger space at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Masks are strongly recommended.
Green Queen Bingo is a partnership between Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center and Alternative Resources of the Triad (Greensboro Pride). Proceeds support both organizations.
Greensboro. Green Queen Bingo will take place on five dates in 2022:
Friday, March 4
Friday, May 6
Friday, July 1
Friday, September 2
Friday, November 4
The new location is Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro. Doors for all dates open at 6:00 p.m. and the games start at 7:00 p.m.
Green Queen Bingo is a unique event combining bingo, drag performances, and witty banter. The humor is appropriate for ages 15 and older. Various snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information about Green Queen Bingo, visit guilfordgreenfoundation.org/events/green-queen-bingo/. Tickets will be available for advance purchase online and at the door.
Follow Greensboro Pride on Facebook at Facebook.com/GSOPride and on their website, GreensboroPride.org and Guilford Green Foundation at Facebook.com/guilfordgreenfoundation and guilfordgreenfoundation.org.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad:
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to be actively involved with the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (GLBTQ) community of the Triad. ART works to support the emotional, social, and mental health needs of the GLBTQ community by maintaining an ongoing, visible, positive, educational, and supportive presence in the community.
About Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center:
GGF creates unity through programming and philanthropy that advances equality and inclusion for LGBTQ communities. The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center seeks to courageously unite community by fostering organizations that advance LGBTQ persons and issues.
