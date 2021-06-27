Do you hate cleaning the windshield and other glass surfaces on your car? If so, you are not alone. People seem to despise the chore and put it off until the dirt, dead bugs, and debris begin to obscure their vision. Here are five techniques for doing the job right, and doing it efficiently.
Wipers First
For some reason, vehicle owners often forget to raise the windshield wipers before cleaning the glass. But more important than that is remembering to wipe all the dirt off the wipers when you raise them. A sponge full of warm, soapy water works well on the rubber part of the wipers. Remove all the grime and other impurities so as not to infect your clean glass later on.
Dilute the Cleaning Solution
Never use store bought cleansers full strength. Dilute them 50 percent with warm tap water. You can more easily clean the love bugs from your windshield if you apply a dab of Vaseline or lip balm to the bug bodies first. That helps to soften the bugs so they come off with the rest of the dirt when you do the regular cleaning. You can review a helpful guide on how to remove love bugs from your windshield and other parts of a vehicle. With a little persistence and practice, you'll end up with a perfectly sparkling car every time.
Use Microfiber Towels
It's okay to use regular paper towels to clean the inside of your vehicle but only use microfiber towels when working on the exterior paint and glass. This is especially essential for owners of new cars, whose paint jobs can become scratched easily with repeated use of paper towels.
Work in the Shade
When working on your car, always try to do the job indoors. If you don't have access to a garage or covered space, at least be sure to be in a shaded area. On most weekends, however, it's usually easy to locate a vacant business lot where there are plenty of covered slots available. Just remember to clean up your mess after you're done. Why the shade? Sunlight has several negative effects on wet glass and paint. The most harmful is that the warmth tends to dry the surface rapidly and leads to unexpected scratches and abrasions from simply washing techniques.
Use Dish Soap on the Inside
The wear and tear your windshield's inside gets is quite different from harsh punishment the exterior receives. That's why it's important to use a totally alternate cleaning method for the inside surface of the glass. You'll find less bumpy grime on the inside, but there can be foggy buildup from long-term neglect because few owners clean the inside glass as often as they do the outside. Put a few drops of dish soap in a cup of very warm water. Spread the solution onto the inside of all the windows, including door windows and rear windshield. Let it sit for about one minute and then wipe it dry with a clean paper towel or microfiber cloth. Repeat if necessary until you reach the desired cleanliness level.
