When you build a new home, you must accomplish many preparations before you move in. If you have a basement, you may have an unfinished version, or a completed one. Waterproofing remains one of the most important parts of basement preparation. You may also need an inspection to check for problems and make sure everything in the home fits your city regulations. The earth around your home affects the health of your basement, as well. Get ready to enjoy your new living space with an inspection, repairs, and a waterproof treatment.
Inspection
When you purchase a new home, hire an inspector to look for problems throughout the building. This is especially important if the home had prior occupants. During a home inspection, the professional may check the foundation, electrical systems, and structure of the home. If your new home has a basement, be sure to hire someone familiar with common problems in this part of the home. Even minor damage to the basement floor or walls can lead to large problems. A reputable inspector can determine if your basement needs repair.
Repairs
If your new basement has cracks or water damage seek basement repair in Michigan. Moisture and foundation problems can cause cracks in your basement. You may need to have some repairs done on the foundation and cement before you use the basement. Be sure to have a fresh sealant applied to the basement after completing repairs, as well.
Waterproofing
Waterproofing the basement remains the best way to protect your home. A sealed basement protects from water damage, such as cracks and mold. If you have damage to the floors or walls of your basement, you may need new sealant applied after the repairs. The entire basement needs new waterproof sealant every 2-5 years.
Outdoor Preparations
If you build a new home, you can control the landscaping quite well. If you purchase a home with landscaping already in place, you can also hire a professional to help you update the yard. Plant trees about 15-20 feet from the house to avoid foundation problems. You may also need a drainage system to keep water from accumulation around your basement. You must take good care of the soil in your yard to prevent damage to your basement and foundation. A sprinkler system can help you water plants on a designated schedule, as well.
With good preparation and maintenance, you can prevent problems with your basement and foundation. A professional can inspect your basement and look for damage or complications. Most homeowners also have the foundation checked on their new home. After you complete repairs, have the basement waterproofed to prevent moisture damage. Plant trees and other plants carefully so the foundation can stay intact. A landscaper can help you choose plants and place them at the right distance from your home. If you notice cracks in your basement walls or floors, have them repaired immediately, as well. Your new basement can become a functional living space with the right care.
