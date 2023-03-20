Get Your Financial Life in Order with These Tips
It can be easy to ignore the fact that your finances are a mess if you've generally got enough money to live on. When you aren't worried about whether you can pay your rent or mortgage each month or about running out of money for food or gas before the next paycheck, it can be easy to tell yourself that everything is fine. Unfortunately, this can all fall apart quickly if an unexpected expense comes along.
Over the long run, you might also run into other problems, such as not being able to save up for a down payment on a house, not saving enough for retirement or having poor credit. On the other hand, maybe you're already feeling the pain of a financially chaotic life and you want to make some changes. The tips below can help you get started on a more stable course.
Understand Your Situation
First, you need to look at what's coming in and what's going out. It's best to look at this in terms of an entire year so that you include all those one-time yearly expenses, such as vacations or birthday presents. You may need to estimate and that's fine for now, and you can start to carefully track your expenditures so that you have a more precise picture of what's happening.
There are apps that can help you do this Over time, you can use this information to design a budget. Think about what you want to accomplish in the year or two ahead. Your goal might just be to stop living paycheck to paycheck. It might be to pay off debt or to save up for a vacation. Write it down so you don't forget it.
Taking Stock
Your next step is to look more critically at your situation. Are you spending too much? Are there places where you could cut back? Do you need to start looking for a higher-paying job, or do you need to pick up a side hustle or a second job? Can you make other lifestyle changes, such as moving to a smaller place? Are there things you own and no longer need that you can sell? This isn't limited just to items like furniture and clothes.
You might be surprised at what you can sell, including your life insurance policy if you no longer need it. This can net you a substantial amount of money in some cases. You can read more on how to sell a life insurance policy in a comprehensive guide at PolicyBank.com. One important thing to examine is what debt you have and what kind it is. If you have a mortgage, paying it off on schedule is fine. If you have student loans or credit card debt, you can become overwhelmed by the interest if you aren't careful.
Prioritize Your Future
One place where you might be tempted to cut back is on saving for retirement, but it's important that you pay yourself. Compound interest means that the money you put away now can grow significantly in the decades ahead. If possible, you should max out your retirement contributions. Try to avoid borrowing against or taking distributions from these accounts before retirement age. Not only may this incur taxes and penalties, but you will also lose the future value of the money.
Get Ready for Emergencies
It can happen to anyone when you're going along with a budget and everything seems to be working fine, until suddenly it isn't. Your car needs a costly repair, or you've lost your job, or the dog got sick and had to go to the emergency vet. Suddenly you need to come up with $1000, $2000, or even more. This can be catastrophic for some people; others might have a credit card they can put this on, but how long will it take to pay it off?
With an emergency fund, you never to have to worry about a scenario like this. An emergency fund is an account that is easily liquidated where you put enough money to cover several months of basic expenses. Exactly how much you need will vary from person to person; a single person with a steady job and few expenses will not need as much as a freelancer with a family, who might want a full year or more in savings. It can take a while to save up, but even the first $500 can give you some flexibility and peace of mind. Good places to keep this money include an interest-bearing savings account or a money market account.
