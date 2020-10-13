The Marcus King Trio kicks off a new drive-in concert series at The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on Oct. 23.
The Drive, a pop-up drive-in initially planned for a summer-stint on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds midway, will continue rolling through the fall, capping its movie season with horror flicks through Halloween, and hosting a concert series running weekends through November.
“We hope to continue serving our community at The Drive,” said operator Chris King, head of Focus Event Group (a sister-company to event-planners at Focus Incentives), formed in May to focus on event-planning in pandemic conditions.
Health and safety remain top priorities as King moves from movies to concerts, staying active in industries currently flat-lined by coronavirus.
The inaugural act is the Marcus King Trio, the latest incarnation of the Marcus King Band, centered around the 24-year old Americana guitar phenom from Greenville, South Carolina. “We’re not related,” King noted of their matching surnames, “but I’ve worked with Marcus through the Tedeschi Trucks Band extended family. He’s a great up-and-coming artist.”
Though King’s pre-pandemic specialty revolved more around corporate events and travel accommodations, he spent nearly 10 years in the entertainment industry, tour-managing Derek Trucks and the Tedeschi Trucks band from 2008-2015. His experience in events and entertainment became the catalyst for The Drive itself, so it’s natural to find him back in the concert saddle.
And in that saddle, safe accommodations are key. Parking spots are spaced 6 to 8 feet apart. Concessions, including beer and wine, are ordered by mobile-app and delivered to vehicles, carhop-style. Ticketing is digital and touch-free, with pricing set at four-tiers of general admission. For the Marcus King Trio, entry ranges from $100-$275 per vehicle, with a five-passenger maximum.
“It’d be hard to find a safer situation or location to enjoy live music,“ King noted.
“In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need a drive-in to deliver music,” he added of issues facing the live-event industry, which remains essentially frozen for the foreseeable future. Concerning his own timeline, King intends the Drive to run again in 2021, “but there’s no doubt that events like drive-in concerts will have an expiration date,” he insisted. “Drive-in concerts are a tiny bandage trying to cover a gaping wound in the live entertainment world.”
Acknowledging the temporary nature of what boils down to a band-aid cottage industry, King is happy to provide an outlet for live music— and get a few industry professionals back to work in the meantime.
“Many of these folks have seen extended unemployment in 2020, so they’re excited to return working safely,“ he said of local entertainment professionals hired to help manage the shows.
As for booking, King understands the drive-in environment doesn’t work across the board.
“I’d love to bring my friends in the Tedeschi Trucks Band to the Drive,” he said of ideal acts, “but I’m not sure that a drive-in is the right call for all artists right now. Many of the bigger bands will wait until major venues open again, which, hopefully, we’ll start seeing by summer.”
The setting fosters an audience for national touring artists, a tier sandwiched between major arena-acts, like Garth Brooks or Metallica (who’ve embraced drive-ins through pay-per-view), and locals, for whom production costs are too steep to host.
While COVID-19 protocols keep the line-up tight with no live-openers or local spots, smaller groups aren’t entirely shutout, as the Drive intends to screen pre-shows featuring episodes of Special Event Services’ “Gray Room Sessions,” a web series of local artists filmed in Winston-Salem.
Local backing remains essential to King and his crew.
“Mayor Joines played an active role in helping to bring these live events to the fairgrounds, and we greatly appreciate his support,” King said, acknowledging the support bestowed by Winstoners, “from top to bottom.”
And with that support, The Drive keeps rolling; its movie season will run Halloween horror features through October (with a special Hocus Pocus screening on Oct. 16 benefitting the American Cancer Society). The concert series will continue with Big Something on Nov. 6, a St. Jude benefit show with Parmalee, presented by Q104.1 FM on Nov. 7; and Saint Paul and the Broken Bones on Nov. 21.
The Drive will close to the general public for winter following the concerts and plan to be back with flicks and tunes in 2021.
