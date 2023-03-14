GCS Leader to Address Human Rights Commission Meeting in April
GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2023) – Guilford County Schools (GCS) Chief of Staff José Oliva is the featured speaker at the April 3 meeting of the Greensboro Human Rights Commission. The public is welcome to attend this online meeting via Zoom. The meeting ID is 894 2018 6295. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.
Oliva will discuss the 2020 and 2022 Guilford County School Bonds approved by voters that yielded $2 billion to support the renovation and replacement of district facilities. He will provide an update on how the funds are impacting the district’s goals and the community. Serving 68,000 students, GCS is North Carolina’s third-largest school district and the 50th-largest in the nation.
With a broad range of public, private, nonprofit, and philanthropic sector experiences, Oliva joined GCS in September 2021. He has served in a number of leadership roles on several local and state boards, including the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Duke University’s North Carolina Leadership Forum, and two advisory councils for the Governor of North Carolina. Oliva holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Guilford College and is a proud GCS graduate.
The Human Rights Department promotes mutual understanding, respect, and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or familial status. Learn more about the Human Rights Commission at www.greensboro-nc.gov/hrc. Contact Commissions Administrator Liz Lennon at 336-373-2038 for more information.
Photo courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.