APRIL 29, 2021 7:00 pm, ONLINE
MUSE WINSTON-SALEM KICKS OFF NEW, MONTHLY PROGRAMMING SERIES
MUSE Winston-Salem is partnering with The Ramkat to present “From Combo Corner to the World,” a fun historical and musical program about Winston-Salem and North Carolina music and a perfect kickoff to MUSEws’ new monthly arts-and-performance programming series. The panelists are author David Menconi and two legendary Winston-Salem musicians: Chris Stamey and Peter Holsapple. “Combo Corner,” explains Menconi in
his recent book, refers to an area near the front doors of R.J. Reynolds High School “where aspiring teenage musicians would gather to bum smokes, compare notes, make connections, and form bands.” At the Combo Corner junction, Stamey, Holsapple, along with Mitch Easter, and many other local musicians, gathered and plotted their next musical moves.
Menconi’s new book Step It Up & Go: the Story of North Carolina Popular Music, from Blind Boy Fuller and Doc Watson to Nina Simone and Superchunk was released last October on UNC Press. Based in Raleigh, NC, Menconi spent 34 years writing for daily newspapers, 28 of those years at the Raleigh News & Observer. He served as co-editor of the Univ. of Texas Press' acclaimed American Music Series from 2011 to 2019. Menconi was a 2019 Piedmont Laureate.
Stamey and Holsapple, Winston-Salem natives, are featured performers on the upcoming album Yesterday’s Tomorrow: Celebrating the Winston-Salem Sound, Live at the Ramkat 2018, which Stamey also produced (available May 7). The impetus for this extraordinary concert was that Stamey had a book fresh off the press, a song-based memoir called
A Spy in the House of Loud. A portion of the book references his time in New York, but the first part remembers, song by key song, the late 1960s and early ’70s creative rock music scene in
Winston-Salem. A surprising number of the Combo Corner crew went on to play and produce music professionally in the decades that followed — often with one another in different configurations (e.g., dB’s, Let’s Active, or with R.E.M., Steve Earle, Matthew Sweet, Vassar Clements, Hootie & the Blowfish, Big Star's Third Live, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Golden Palominos) and in different locales. They were still in regular contact the day Stamey suggested they try to “play the soundtrack to the book.”
This program will be live via Zoom and is free to attend--donations are welcome to MUSEws and The Ramkat. Register on eventbrite. The books mentioned above are available at Bookmarks, use code MUSIC21 for a discount.
For more on the partnering organizations:
www.musews.org https://www.theramkat.com/ www.bookmarksnc.org
