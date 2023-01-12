Free Opus Concert Series Returns February 11

GREENSBORO, NC (January 12, 2023) Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, presents the Opus Series this spring with four free concerts featuring the Creative Greensboro community ensembles: Greensboro Big Band, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Concert Band and Choral Society of Greensboro.

Spring 2023 Opus Schedule

Greensboro Big Band Valentine Swing Dance

February 11, 3 pm

Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Philharmonia of Greensboro with the Danville Symphony Orchestra

March 11, 7:30 pm

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Dr.

Greensboro Concert Band

March 12, 3:30 pm

Dana Auditorium

Choral Society of Greensboro with the Philharmonia of Greensboro

April 22, 7:30 pm

Dana Auditorium

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

