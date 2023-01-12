Free Opus Concert Series Returns February 11
GREENSBORO, NC (January 12, 2023) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, presents the Opus Series this spring with four free concerts featuring the Creative Greensboro community ensembles: Greensboro Big Band, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Concert Band and Choral Society of Greensboro.
Spring 2023 Opus Schedule
Greensboro Big Band Valentine Swing Dance
February 11, 3 pm
Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Philharmonia of Greensboro with the Danville Symphony Orchestra
March 11, 7:30 pm
Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Dr.
Greensboro Concert Band
March 12, 3:30 pm
Dana Auditorium
Choral Society of Greensboro with the Philharmonia of Greensboro
April 22, 7:30 pm
Dana Auditorium
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
