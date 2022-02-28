Free Leaf Mulch is Back
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has announced the annual leaf mulch giveaway for Forsyth County homeowners. Free leaf mulch will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting Good Friday, April 15 and continuing while supplies last on Saturday, April 16, 23, 30 and May 7. Operators will load your vehicle from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in Rural Hall.
Operators will be available to help load your vehicle. If you do not bring a tarp to fully cover your mulch before leaving the site, your vehicle will not be loaded. Before departing, citizens will be directed to a safe area to exit the vehicle and secure their load.
No mulch will be available before April 15. Free mulch is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over one ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances. Homeowners who hire contractors to haul mulch for residential use must follow all vehicle guidelines listed above. Details and updates on supply availability can be found at cityofws.org/leafmulch.
About WSFC Utilities:
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities provides high-quality water, wastewater and solid waste services through responsible use of resources, reliable delivery and stewardship of the environment. Administrative offices are located in Winston-Salem with management by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission, formed by a joint consolidation agreement in 1976.
