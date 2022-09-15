Four Greensboro Day School Seniors Named National Merit Semifinalists
Greensboro, N.C. -- The National Merit Scholarship Foundation recently announced that four Greensboro Day School seniors, Claire McDowell, Annika Rogers, Cole Talbot, and Payton Wagner, have been named National Merit Semifinalists. This honor, based on outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMQT, recognizes the highest scoring entrants in each state and is earned by less than one percent of high school seniors in the U.S. Semifinalists have the opportunity to pursue one of the 7,250 National Merit Scholarships collectively worth nearly $28 million.
About: Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is an independent day school educating 880 students age 2 through grade 12 in the Triad region of North Carolina. The school has a reputation for academic excellence, enrolls 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2022, the school awarded nearly $3 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.