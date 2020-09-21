The Winston-Salem Foundation announces 33 Community Grants totaling $575,603 to local nonprofits that will touch the lives of many living in Forsyth County. This support is made possible by donors to the Foundation’s unrestricted funds, flexible funds, and the Next Century Fund. For more information about Community Grants and future deadlines, visit wsfoundation.org/nonprofits-community-groups.
CAPACITY-BUILDING GRANTS
Governance / Leadership / Professional Development:
- Bookmarks – $25,000 for a full-time communications specialist
- Community Design Studio of WS – $4,500 to support development and implementation of a strategic plan
- Enrichment Center – $20,000 for professional development, succession planning, and staff training
- SHARE W-S – $7,500 for staff and board professional development
Learning / Adaptation / Evaluation:
- Bethesda Center for the Homeless – $25,000 for a director of operations
- Cancer Services – $18,500 for strategic planning
Technical Skills:
- Associates in Christian Counseling – $24,000 for development and marketing planning
- Brain Injury Association of NC – $25,000 for a marketing coordinator
- City with Dwellings – $21,306 for development and implementation of a marketing strategy
- Crossnore School and Children's Home – $25,000 for information technology software improvements
- Down Syndrome Association of Greater W-S – $25,000 for coordinator position
- Eliza's Helping Hands – $6,300 for a grantwriter for a third year
- Forsyth Humane Society – $25,000 for a development coordinator position
- Horizons Residential Care Center – $25,000 to support curriculum and technical skill development
- Piedmont Triad Film Commission – $10,000 for technology improvements and marketing activities
- Salvation Army – $6,000 for technological improvements for seasonal activities for a second year
- Science of Winston-Salem – $2,500 for development and implementation of strategic planning
FOCUS AREA GRANTS
Building an Inclusive Economy:
- Goler Community Development Corporation – $65,000 for community development projects
- Piedmont Business Capital – $25,000 to expand lending services and technical assistance into Forsyth County for a second year
- Piedmont Business Capital – $25,000 to support loan loss reserves
- Simon Green Atkins Community Development Corporation – $15,232 for the Enterprise Center beautification project
SMALL GRANTS
- Applied Family Services of Winston-Salem – $1,000 for curricula and associated materials for program participants
- Hope to Thrive – $1,000 for virtual technology
- My FACE – $1,000 for personal hygiene and basic supplies for program participants
- Neighborhood's Hands – $1,000 for supplies and hygiene items to distribute to the residents of the Cleveland Neighborhood Community
- Triad Cultural Arts – $1,000 to support virtual Cultural Heritage Tours
OTHER COMMUNITY GRANTS
- Children's Law Center of Central NC – $20,000 for a part-time development associate for a second year
- Forsyth Promise – $50,000 to support the Forsyth County Cradle to Career Partnership
- greeNest – $17,500 for an executive director for a second year
- NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County – $8,000 for improvements to the Arboretum at Tanglewood
- Novant Health Foundation, Forsyth – $17,150 for a pediatric behavioral health therapist for a third year
- Piedmont Craftsmen – $18,000 for a development relations coordinator for a second year
- Wake Forest University Health Sciences – $14,115 for a dementia education coordinator for a third year
###
The Winston-Salem Foundation is a community foundation that supports charitable programs in the greater Forsyth County area. Founded in 1919 with a $1,000 gift, it now administers more than 1,550 funds and had total custodial assets of $606.5 million at the end of 2019. In 2019, the Foundation granted $58.4 million to charitable causes, $2.1 million of which was through its Community Grants program. Learn more at www.wsfoundation.org
