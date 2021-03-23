For future automotive technicians, this apprenticeship program puts them ahead on a path combining a degree with on-the-job training and additional certifications.
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Forsyth Tech is excited to announce a new registered apprenticeship program through the Toyota T-TEN program. The college serves as the apprenticeship sponsor, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships in North Carolina can sign on as a participating employer.
Students who are completing T-TEN training courses at Forsyth Tech and working in a partner dealership can register as an apprentice through this partnership. Apprentices will earn wage increases as they progress through the on-the-job training and earn an associate in applied science in Automotive Systems Technology from Forsyth Tech. Also, they will earn national and state Journeyworker credentials and industry certifications.
Forsyth Tech is the only college in the Carolinas and one of only 34 centers across the United States to receive Toyota T-TEN Certification for its Automotive Systems Technology program. With 68 Toyota and Lexus dealers supporting the Toyota T-TEN program in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Forsyth Tech has placed 165 students in Toyota and Lexus dealerships over the past five years.
The NC Department of Public Instruction has also created a statewide registered pre-apprenticeship which will feed into Forsyth Tech's registered apprenticeship. As part of the pre-apprenticeship, high school students will complete the Automotive Service II course and a 135- hour internship with a local dealer. Pre-apprentices will learn about the three participating apprenticeships that they can apply for, one of which is Forsyth Tech’s T-TEN program. If a pre-apprentice continues into the T-TEN apprenticeship program, they are eligible for a North Carolina Youth Apprentice Tuition Waiver to attend Forsyth Tech.
Together, these programs will broaden recruitment efforts for future automotive technicians and create career paths for North Carolina students. For more information on Toyota T-TEN at Forsyth Tech, go to www.toyota.forsythtech.eduThere!. If you are a dealer interested in participating, please contact Danielle Rose, the apprenticeship coordinator, at drose@forsythtech.edu. If you are a student interested in applying for Forsyth Tech’s Toyota T-TEN program, please contact David Conner, program coordinator, automotive systems technology, at dconner@forsythtech.edu.
About Forsyth Technical Community College
Forsyth Technical Community College provides students with guided educational pathways into a competitive workforce for the community and global economy. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, please visit forsythtech.eduand follow on Facebook, Twitter,LinkedIn, and Instagram.
