Forsyth County woman splits $785,068 jackpot win
RALEIGH – Judy Slocum of Winston-Salem took a chance on a Cash 5 ticket and won half of a $785,068 jackpot.
Slocum had one of two tickets that matched all five numbers in Friday’s drawing to win the jackpot. She bought her lucky ticket from the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.
She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $279,681.
Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $21.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Forsyth County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
