Former Hotel Ready to Serve as Winter Emergency Location
GREENSBORO, NC (November 23, 2021) – Just in time for the onset of cold weather, the former Regency Inn and Suites motel at 2701 N. O’Henry Blvd. has been purchased by a local nonprofit and turned into an emergency location for housing individuals facing this winter’s freezing outdoor temperatures.
With $3 million in City of Greensboro loan financing, Partnership Homes Inc.’s recent purchase and remodeling of motel units means it will be ready for temperatures and windchill factors tonight, Tuesday, November 23, that may initiate White Flag protocols for city shelter and warming stations.
Emergency shelter programs of the Interactive Resource Center and Greensboro Urban Ministry work together on housing or shelter placements and case management for participants during winter weather and now there will be another option for those needing shelter.
Partnership Homes focuses on the development of supportive housing for homeless individuals and families. According to Mike Cooke, president of Partnership Homes, the N. O’Henry Boulevard property will soon become a permanent housing location targeting chronically homeless and disabled populations. These residents have the highest acuity needs and are placing the highest demands on emergency, health, and homeless system services.
National studies have shown that communities with supportive housing like what the motel will become save a substantial amount of money vs. paying individually for emergency room and detox center services, psychiatric inpatient care, incarceration, police/fire response calls, and shelter system resources for those with the highest need, City staff say.
“Supportive housing like this allows the City of Greensboro to take more comprehensive care of our chronically homeless and disabled residents and be better stewards of our taxpayers’ dollars,” says Michelle Kennedy, director of the Neighborhood Development Department. “This project is fully aligned with the mission of Partnership Homes and the Housing First approach that the City is pursing in its supportive housing strategies under the Housing GSO 10-year affordable housing plan.”
Anyone interested in opportunities to help with the transformation of the N. O’Henry Boulevard motel may contact Partnership Homes at 336-707-5289.
