In a public video posted November 2 on the Facebook page of the former Greensboro music club The Blind Tiger, owner Brad McCauley accused Greensboro police officers of making “canned statements” that the venue was a “burden and detriment to the community.”
He also accused Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Alcohol Law Enforcement, and GPD officers of having “demonized” the venue, longtime manager Donald Beck, and McCauley himself.
Founded at 2115 Walker Avenue in 1988, the venue was owned by Beck when it moved to 1819 Spring Garden in 2011. In his video, McCauley states he has “been involved with” the venue since 2016.
Public controversy over the Spring Garden location erupted in April of this year, following two shooting incidents at or near that address. Then in the early morning of July 31, contracted security Jason Leonard fatally shot Pedro Alegria, who had been celebrating his 19th birthday at the establishment, after Alegria’s party fought with patrons at another VIP table. Security ejected the combatants, but the fight continued in the parking lot, and Leonard stepped outside and fired, killing Alegria.
Arrested at the scene, Leonard was charged with 2nd-degree murder. His next court date is December 6th.
After an investigation, the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control board suspended the venue’s liquor licenses. In statements to local TV stations, Blind Tiger attorney Amiel Rossabi indicated his client intended to contest the suspension at a December hearing.
Email correspondence obtained via public information request reveals that, on October 27, McCauley reached out to the ALE and “advised he wanted to cancel his ABC permits for the Blind Tiger.” Due to this, the hearing was canceled.
On November 2, the following statement was posted to the venue’s Facebook page.
“The Blind Tiger, its owners, managers, and staff would like to thank everyone for supporting live music at our venue over the past 34 years. With heavy hearts, we have decided to close our doors and sell to Hangar 1819.”
The entry for Hangar 1819 LLC at OpenCorporates.com lists the date of incorporation as August 5 and Kristofer Sunico as director and agent. McCauley is not listed as an officer, but his name and Sunico’s are included in an OpenCorporates entry for the Mebane-based Greensboro District LLC.
The entry states that Greensboro District LLC was incorporated on April 21 and lists McCauley, Sunico, and Joel Collins as “Directors/Officers.” However, it also states that “Removal” of McCauley occurred between October 22 and October 28.
In his November 2 video, McCauley cited statements made by ALE investigators that the Blind Tiger was “an unsafe environment.” He also denounced allegations in four affidavits by GPD officers as “canned statements.”
The affidavit of Officer J. Jordan stated “a disorder such as this is not uncommon at this location”; that of Officer E. P. Edmonds’ stated “A disorder such as this is not unusual at this location”; that of Officer T. T. Simmonds stated “I believe this establishment is a detriment to the community”; and that of Officer J. Young stated, “I am aware of three (3) other shootings at this location in the past year.”
McCauley stated his 911 call logs for the last three years list 144 calls, but that “less than 6% are true calls, and if you take away the April and the July 31 incidents, there’s very few calls at all.”
McCauley alleged the April 13 incident was a “shootout” between “two rival gangs, one sitting on Oakland Avenue and was one on Chapman Court near our upper parking lot,” and unconnected to the “open mic event” happening at the Blind Tiger at that time.
He described an April 17 shooting as occurring after a late-night “annual fundraiser that we do with a local fraternity or sorority” where “only water or Red Bull is offered.” At “about 5:15 a.m.,” said McCauley, “two females were shot” in front of the neighboring CBD store Apotheca, which he described as “another random act of violence here in Greensboro that had nothing to do with the Blind Tiger.”
In regards to the July 31 shooting of Alegria, McCauley stated that after Alegria and several other members of his party acknowledged they were under 21, they were marked as ineligible to buy alcohol and escorted to a VIP table bought for them by Alegria’s “friends and family” to celebrate his 19th birthday.
“Just like at any restaurant or venue that is all-ages in North Carolina, you may have under-21 and over-21 in that group and the over-21 can consume alcohol around an under-21 patron,” said McCauley. He also said that bottles placed by staff on the VIP table were fitted with a mechanism preventing the patrons from serving themselves.
He said that, after his staff discovered the mechanism had been broken by the patrons, “we shut down that VIP section and removed all alcohol from their area.”
When the fight broke out, “our security Staff ushered their group outside, protecting our other customers and staff from the altercation.” Then, said McCauley, contracted security Jason Leonard “brandished a firearm, one that he was never allowed to have in the building,” and shot Alegria.
McCauley denied that the venue’s longtime general manager and former owner Beck hid the murder weapon. Instead, alleged McCauley, contracted security Anthony Delaney, who was a friend of Leonard’s, retrieved a firearm from Delaney’s car. When Beck became aware of this, Beck “reprimanded him and asked him to place it in a drawer” in the manager’s desk.
Then, as seemingly depicted on security footage included in McCauley’s video, “Anthony Delaney came back to the office without Donald Beck being aware, and placed another firearm in a drawer.”
McCauley also denied that his staff had “intentionally destroyed evidence.”
“The promoter from that evening had a couple of patrons that were in there, and they took a couple of bottles of water while we’re outside, and washed the blood off the stone retention wall and around the door, so as customers left, they did not have to walk through any blood. That was not approved by us.”
He did not address the statement in ALE agent Blythe Watson’s affidavit that, upon viewing security footage, Watson observed Beck place a second gun under his deck minutes after Delaney placed one in a drawer. He also did not address Watson’s statement that, in the footage depicting an unidentified man and woman washing blood off the retaining wall and door, Beck “was outside and observed this and it appears he did nothing to prevent or stop them from cleaning up the blood.”
Nor did he address statements from GPD Officers J. Jordan and E. P. Edmonds that, upon arriving at the murder scene, both officers were told that the venue “was private property and police could not enter,” and that “managers” allegedly attempted to physically prevent the officer from entering.”
In a September 1 video posted to Facebook by WFMY reporter Amber Lake, Blind Tiger attorney Rossabi appeared to acknowledge this occurred but stated:
“Anybody who was armed, should not come into a facility that is governed by the ALE. That is why our direction to our security people is don’t be armed, you may not come in here with weapons. In addition, it’s a situation where somebody got shot, and the whole process is one of melee, and so, those officers were let in almost within minutes of keeping them out.”
In his November 2 video, McCauley stated that, several hours after Alegria was killed, Greensboro homicide detectives “made us aware that there was another gun that was hidden in the office by Anthony Delaney, which was Jason Leonard’s murder weapon.” He called the murder of Alegria an “isolated incident where a contracted security guard wasn’t thinking and brought a gun into his job with no knowledge of Donald Beck the general manager,” whom McCauley called “a proven operator” and “someone that’s been in the Greensboro community for over 34 years, and at the Blind Tiger for over 26 of those years.”
McCauley condemned Vaughan for “statements that we are a nuisance,” ALE agents for stating “that we’re a burden on Greensboro, and “canned statements” by GPD officers “that this is not an isolated incidence, that this has happened multiple times, and that we are a nuisance to the neighborhood and a burden on the resources of Greensboro.”
McCauley concluded by alleging the mayor, ALE agents, and GPD officers “demonized us.”
September and October emails between GPD attorney Andrea Harrell, Blind Tiger and Hangar 1819 attorneys Rossabi and Michael Boyer, and ALE and ABC attorneys and agents shed light on the process by which McCauley surrendered his ABC license, as well as Sunico’s negotiations for ABC licenses at the same address. Emails to and from Greensboro-nc.gov addresses are public records; these were obtained via a City of Greensboro public information request.
A September 16 email from GPD attorney Harrell to ABC assistant counsel Robert Nauseef stated “at the request of Mr. Rossabi, I have inquired with Vice/Narcotics Division as to the status of the application received yesterday from Mr. Sunico.” Later that day, GPD detective and ABC Task Force Officer Ashley Hawkins emailed ABC compliance officer Anna Mintz: “We are recommending that the application be denied based on the location of the establishment.”
On September 27, ABC director of programming Missy Welch emailed GPD Captain Milford Harris that Hangar 1819’s Sunico “offers the following conditions in order to receive temporary permits.”
These conditions include the assurance that Hangar 1819 “will not operate as a nightclub but exclusively as a concert venue” for “regional and national touring artists”; that events will end at midnight and the venue “will not abide after-hours operations”; that Hangar 1819 “will hire Show Pros or a company of equal or better caliber and repute for staffing and security at every event” and will “request off-duty law-enforcement for its scheduled events and concerts.”
It also states that the “principal of the current permittee, Brad McCauley, will have no direct or indirect interest in the successor permittee,” and that “1819 is a newly-formed limited liability company wholly owned by one Kris Sunico.”
On October 27, ALE special agent Mike Klingenschmidt emailed ABC assistant counsels Rachel Spears and Robert Nauseef that “Blind Tiger’s owner Brad McCauley reached out to ALE and advised he wanted to cancel his ABC permits for the Blind Tiger. Special Agent Watson met with him today and attached are the Blind Tiger’s ABC permits signed by McCauley as being out of business.”
Nauseef replied, “I hope the location can establish a fresh identity” and called this development “a win-win for Greensboro and the ABC Commission.”
On November 2, YES! Weekly asked Vaughan and City Attorney Chuck Watts for a response to McCauley’s allegation that Vaughan had “demonized” him and that GPD officers made “canned statements” in their ABC affidavits. On November 3, Watts issued the following statement:
“Given the likelihood that this will be a matter in litigation, my advice would be for no comment to be provided to you on these questions. I see no value in having a he said/she said kind of back and forth when there may be an actual litigation process that ultimately resolves these matters in court.”
As of midnight on Monday, an online NC ABC permit search listed licenses for Hangar 1819 at the former Blind Tiger location of 1819 Spring Garden Street as “pending.”
After this article went to press, GPD public information manager Josie Cambareri sent YES! Weekly the following statement:
“As with any affidavit, the officers confer with our city police attorneys. Also, since every location is analyzed on all of its merits, the statements are not canned.”
