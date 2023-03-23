ZIGGYS, a premiere live music and events promoter, and the Stock and Grain Food Hall are proud to announce a new collaboration that will bring music, food and fun to Downtown High Point.
The new project will be called ZIGGY’S Stages at Stock + Grain and will launch in April. The unique layout of Stock + Grain allows ZIGGYS to have two unique stages. The indoor stage will be configured to entertain the folks at Bevelry Bar; the outdoor stage will entertain folks at Cahoots Bar which overlooks Truist Point Stadium, home of the High Point Rockers and future home of Carolina Core FC.
ZIGGYS will be booking a wide variety of music as has been its the tradition since 1989.
Jay Stephens, owner of ZIGGYS and Brian Rogers, co-owner of Stock + Grain saw a unique opportunity to support the continued growth in the Catalyst District of Downtown High Point.
“Among many benefits to the public, ZIGGY’S Stages will capture the excitement of the fans attending the High Point Rockers and soon the Carolina Core FC with both pre and post game entertainment,” said Stephens. “ZIGGY’S Stages also offers music fans the opportunity to enjoy Stock + Grain’s exceptional food and beverage offerings before and during our shows.
Rogers said that all recognize the main goal.
“We all recognize we are part of a larger effort to revitalize Downtown High Point. This effort was started years ago with catalyst investments in Truist Point Stadium and the Rockers led by the City of High Point, High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein and other community leaders. Stakeholders and investments have grown with the completion of Congdon Yards, The Bedrock, an Elliott Sidewalk Development, and other projects led by Peters Development. What is most exciting is the number of small businesses now opening in the district.” Rogers said.
Pete Fisch, President of the High Point Rockers and President of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, said he's looking forward to the changes.
“We’re looking forward to being a part of this effort and bringing more excitement to downtown High Point,” said Fisch. “Now there will be even more reasons to venture downtown including new offerings at Stock & Grain.”
ZIGGY’S Stages plans to offer music on its stages Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
All shows are for all ages and are family friendly. Some shows will be free and others will have a cover charge ranging from $5 to $20.
ZIGGY’S Stages is also excited to be part of the growth in the City’s new Social District joining neighbors HP Trousers, Paddled South, Blooming Board and Plank Street just to name a few.
Separately, Stephens noted ZIGGYS ongoing commitment to work with owner John Muldoon at COHAB.SPACE to bring larger National acts to the venue developed there in High Point last summer.
“ZIGGYS is committed to growing the entertainment value in High Point“ remarked Stephens. “Bringing live music to multiple venues should be very positive for everyone in the community.”
About ZIGGYS:
ZIGGYS is a premiere concert promotion and venue management company that was started by Jay Stephens in 1989 in Winston Salem NC. Today, its music, concerts and events are delivered from multiple venues in NC’s TRIAD. ZIGGYS trademark is Roots Rock Reggae. As has been its tradition since 1989, ZIGGYS serves up a wide variety of local, regional and national musical talent. ZIGGYS is constantly searching for great new talent. ZIGGYS prides itself in helping to launch many musicians over its history.
ZIGGYS has a rich history. The original ZIGGYS venue, located in Winston Salem, was purchased in 1989 from a group of Stephens’ fraternity brothers at Wake Forest University. In the early 1990’s, a few years into growth of ZIGGYS in Winston Salem, ZIGGYS developed 2 more clubs - Trax in Charlottesville VA and ZIGGYS by the Sea in Atlantic Beach NC. In 2012, ZIGGYS opened a new venue in Wilmington NC also known as ZIGGYS by the Sea. In 2022, following the COVID hiatus, ZIGGYS opened another new outdoor location in High Point in collaboration with COHAB.SPACE. ZIGGY’S Stages at Stock + Grain, opening this April, is its latest collaboration in High Point.
In addition to the lineage of clubs owned and operated by ZIGGYS, it also produces and promotes concerts and festivals throughout the Southeast.
If you would like more information about ZIGGYS you can send an email to: ziggysjay@yahoo.com.
About Stock + Grain:
Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) each with a live music stage. The 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace is located in the heart of the revitalized downtown High Point on the first floor of The Bedrock building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, Stock + Grain is central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown.
For events, Stock + Grain Assembly offers:
- Unparalleled food and beverage options for your guests
- Décor, AV, and entertainment opportunities available
- Themed packages
- Unique vibrant location in the heart of downtown High Point
If you are interested in booking a semi-private or private event, please contact: info@stockandgrainhp.com.
