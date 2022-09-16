WWE® ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DATES TO LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE INCLUDING GREENSBORO COLISEUM – DEC. 28
Tickets On Sale Next Friday, September 23
STAMFORD, Conn., September 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced 25 additional live events as part of the company’s touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 23.
The schedule includes:
- Friday, November 18: SmackDown®– XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
- Sunday, November 20: Sunday Stunner® – Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.
Friday, November 25: SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I.
Sunday, November 27: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME
Friday, December 2: SmackDown – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Saturday, December 3: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y.
Sunday, December 4: SuperShow Holiday Tour – VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Va.
Monday, December 5: Raw®– Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
Friday, December 9: SmackDown – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich.
Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, W. Va.
Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich.
[if !supportLists]- [endif]Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.
Monday, December 12: Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
Friday, December 16: SmackDown – Allstate Arena in Chicago
Saturday, December 17: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Ill.
Sunday, December 18: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Monday, December 19: Raw – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA
Monday, December 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH
Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland
Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Thursday, December 29: WWE Live Holiday Tour – FTX Arena in Miami
Friday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
Friday, December 30: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Friday, January 6: SmackDown – FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live event, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.