KANSAS CITY, MO – September 1, 2021 marks the inaugural - and now annual - National Burnt Ends Day, celebrating a staple of the Kansas City barbecue culinary scene. The American Royal and Zarda Bar-B-Q (both headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri) have partnered to create the national food holiday through National Day Calendar, the authoritative site for companies, charities, and other groups to register an official National Day, highlighting their product or service.
“No single dish is more closely associated with Kansas City than burnt ends. Developed and popularized over several decades by legendary pitmasters Henry Perry and Arthur Bryant, journalist Calvin Trillin and countless competitors in the Kansas City barbecue circuit, the dish continues to evolve through today’s most respected and influential industry professionals. While Kansas City residents are generally modest, you’ll be hard-pressed to meet someone who doesn’t agree with this sentiment: Burnt ends were born in Kansas City, and you won’t find any better in the world.” - Feast Magazine
For over forty years, the American Royal has hosted the world’s largest (in terms of total number of teams and overall purse) barbecue competition: The American Royal World Series of Barbecue. National Burnt Ends Day pays respect to Kansas City barbecue history celebrating barbecue and the nonprofit’s dedication to impacting the future of agriculture through education, scholarships, and competitive events, which includes every industry involved with burnt ends, from ranchers to food processors and pit masters.
“This is the beginning of what we hope becomes a delicious and beloved tradition in Kansas City and across the country,” says Kim Palmer, Chief Marketing Officer for the American Royal. “We plan to expand programming around Burnt Ends Day to include restaurants and organizations nationally, making this an annual day of giving to support our charitable mission. It’ll also be a fun precursor to our annual World Series of Barbecue!”
Zarda Bar-B-Q, a Kansas City barbecue institution since 1976, long been renowned for its burnt ends helped The American Royal facilitate the holiday.
“It’s very special to be launching an iconic national food holiday with the American Royal,” says Terry Hyer, Chief Operating Officer at Zarda Bar-B-Q. “Burnt ends are iconic in Kansas City – and whether in sandwiches, beans or on their own, continue to be some of our bestselling items. We’re excited to see this day grow and help shine a light on Kansas City barbecue and The Royal.”
Zarda Bar-B-Q will be offering their Limited Reserve, Regular Pork, and the New Apple Harvest Burnt End Sandwiches for $7.99 all day on Wednesday, September 1, with a portion of the proceeds going back to The American Royal. Quantities are limited, so the public is encouraged to go early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.