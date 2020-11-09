WOB Bar & Kitchens nationwide raise a glass to Veterans
Tampa, Fla. (Nov. 11, 2020) — World of Beer honors America’s heroes one beer at a time this Veterans Day. On Wed., Nov. 11 WOB is inviting all veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen to enjoy $5 off their bill by presenting a military ID, VA card or proof of service at World of Beer locations across the country.
“World of Beer franchise nationwide are honored to raise a glass to America’s best and bravest,” said Paul Avery, president and CEO of World of Beer. “This year we continue our Veterans Day special offer as a small gesture of gratitude for our military’s extraordinary sacrifices and bravery.”
Celebrating the popularity of craft beer and its culture, World of Beer has more than 50 locations in 19 states. Each bar & kitchen has 40-50 rotating daily taps, and a full menu of shareables, entrees and desserts, so guests will discover something new and unique on every visit. Supporting local charities through fundraising efforts and in-kind and other donations is a key part of the World of Beer franchise.
GREENSBORO
1310 Westover Ter
Greensboro, NC 27408
About World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (WOB)
World of Beer was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa, Fla. who wanted to create a welcoming place where friends could gather, drink, eat and explore. WOB, the original craft beer bar, boasts hundreds of beers and rotating taps at each location along with signature food menus specifically designed to enhance the flavor of beers. World of Beer has grown to a global franchise with 50+ locations in the United States and China. For more information, visit www.worldofbeer.com
