Craft Beer Bar & Kitchen Offering Pretzel & Beer Gift for Those Who Celebrated Birthdays Quarantine
Greensboro, NC. (June 12-14, 2020) – World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, well-known for offering guests a beer flavor profile from over 40 countries around the world, wants to help you celebrate your quarantine birthday. Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14, the popular craft beer bar & kitchen is offering those who have “missed” their birthday celebrations due to COVID-19 to come in and receive a celebratory item(s) at Greensboro World of Beer.
This weekend, Pretzel Party guests will receive a free German Pretzel with beer cheese and soft drink. For eligibility, guests ‘missed’ birthdays must be within the window of March 13 through May 31, 2020 and present a valid ID upon request. Select locations apply.
“Given our current situation, we want to bring a sense of normalcy to our guests. Our Pretzel Party is our new approach to celebrate the past birthdays with a new twist,” said James Buell, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at World of Beer. “We’re always looking to provide great experiences for all guests and look forward to honor them in different ways.”
Health & Safety
Following guidelines set forth by federal, state, and local agencies, World of Beer has implemented the following practices at its restaurants, and will continue to abide by the latest regulations:
- Pre-Shift COVID-19 Employee Screening
- Protective Gear Mandated for Employees
- Immaculate Sanitation
- Socially Distanced Seating
- Digital or Single-Use Menus
- Single cups, plates, cutlery, and condiments upon request
Hours of operation for the World of Beer Greensboro locations are as follows:
World of Beer Greensboro
1310 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408
(336) 897-0031
- Monday through Sunday 11 am- 10 pm
For more information on ‘Pretzel Party’, visit https://worldofbeer.com/pretzel-party-2/
About World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (WOB)
World of Beer was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa, Fla. who wanted to create a welcoming place where friends could gather, drink, eat and explore. WOB, the original craft beer bar, boasts hundreds of beers and rotating taps at each location along with signature food menus specifically designed to enhance the flavor of beers. World of Beer has grown to a global franchise with 50+ locations in the United States, South Korea, and China.
